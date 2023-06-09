Phuket celebrates World Ocean Day

PHUKET: A ceremony was held at Patong Beach yesterday (June 8) to acknowledge World Ocean Day with officials sounding calls for more to be done to protect the marine environment.

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 June 2023, 12:24PM

The concept behind World Ocean Day was initiated in 1992 by Canada’s International Centre for Ocean Development and the Ocean Institute of Canada, before the date was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008; the nominated day of June 8 has been recgnised the world over ever since and this year’s theme was “Planet Ocean: tides are changing”.

The ceremony was held just across from the Dolphin Island at the north end of Patong Beach and presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan with a local theme of “Change and Restore the Blue World”.

Joining V/Gov Amnuay was Wissanu Jaengjai, Director of the Region 10 Office of Marine and Coastal Resources, along with Sanakorn Kisin, Deputy Mayor of Patong, representatives from public and private sectors and members of the general public.

Mr Wissanu Jaengjai encouraged not only people locally in Phuket but all around the world to mark the day and commit to a more responsible and sustainable approach to protecting oceans and all that inhabit them, from sharks and sea turtles to ecosystems and corals.

He added that such an approach echoes the central government’s policy and the commitment of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to solving the problem of degradation of ecosystems and the marine environment in a sustainable way.

Mr Sanakorn highlighted how Patong Municipality has its own ocean, environment and beach conservation policy that has seen a total of 32 ublic engagement campaigns take place to raise awareness as to the perilious plight.

Regular beach clean ups and a robust approach to waste management are cornerstones to promoting Patong as a pleasant and liveable location and a world-class tourist destination, Mr Sanakorn added.

Additionally, there are regular scuba diving exercises to retrieve garbage from the ocean and instances where new born turtles are released into the water that can further enhance the overall health of marine life, he said.