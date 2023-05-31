Phuket celebrates SEA Games medalists

SEA GAMES: A ceremony was held at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 30) to acknowledge and celebrate athletes from Phuket who won medals at the recent 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 31 May 2023, 10:35AM

The ceremony was presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who distributed commemorative certificates to five local athletes after they excelled in their respective sports to gain a podium finish at the bi-ennial event, which ran from May 5-17.

Governor Narong was joined by several Vice Governors, the head of phuket provincial police, selected government reopresentatives and families of the athletes being acknowledged.

The athletes being honoured included: Thanakorn Sangkaew, who won a gold medal in the men’s petanque; Thanakrit Yodrak, who won a gold medal in the men’s 58kg weight class in taekwondo; Korchot Wichitnavee, who won a silver medal in the men’s 63kg kickboxing; Komkrit Kiednin, who won bronze in the men’s 56kg nogi jiu-jitsu category; and Monsicha Sakulrattanatara, who claimed a bronze medal in the women’s karate-do.

Governor Narong asked attendees to thank and celebrate the athletes who had served Phuket proudly with their oustanding efforts in Phnom Penh.

Thailand finished in second place in the overall medal table at the tournament, winning a total of 312 medals, including 108 gold, 96 silver and 108 bronze. They finished behind winners Vietnam and ahead of third-placed Indoensia.

Thailand is set to host the 33rd edition of the tournament in 2025, with events being held in Bangkok, Chon Buri and Songkhla from Dec 9-20.