Phuket celebrates Loy Krathong

Phuket celebrates Loy Krathong

PHUKET: A true sense of pre-COVID normality washed across Phuket last night as thousands of people joined Loy Krathong festivities across the island.

culture tourism environment
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 9 November 2022, 12:14PM

Festivities continued at Suan Luang in Phuket Town. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Traditional dance at festivities in Chalong. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Live music at festivities in Chalong. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Fire-breathing even joined on-stage entertainment. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Local delicacies were the standard fare. Photo: Chalong Municipality

Patong Beach underwent an intensive post-event cleanup. Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

A passing storm prevented many people from seeing the lunar eclipse and brought heavy downpours, but did little to dampen spirits as people made their way to bodies of water to set afloat their krathong laden with wishes for the future.

In Phuket Town, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined the festivities at Suan Luang (King Rama IX Park), joined by a host of important guests, including Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas.

As with all officially organised celebrations, the festivities included performances of traditional dance, Nong Noppamas beauty pageants for children, live music and a plethora of stalls serving local dishes and delicacies.

Taking a welcome break from attending to emergencies and ongoing critical issues brought on by the flooding across the island last month, Governor Narong said, “Our country of Thailand is a country full of traditions and beautiful arts and culture, highlighting the prosperity and uniqueness of the nation.”

He welcomed the Loy Krathong festivities continuing to uphold traditional events.

“I believe that if Thai people do not realise the importance of preserving traditions and arts and culture, day by day these good things will gradually fade, eventually fading from the memory of Thai people. When that day comes, Thai children will know of Loy Krathong tradition only in pictures,” he said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Governor Narong called on all people to honour, respect and enjoy the festivities.

“We also call on people to use krathong made from natural materials so as not to harm the environment and does not cause pollution in rivers and canals as well,” he said.

To the end, Phuket City Municipality earlier this week asked all people to abstain from exercising in the park while cleanup crews made sure the festivities did not leave behind any litter throughout the park.

In Patong, teams of officials along with local resident volunteers took to the sands to cleanup Patong Beach this morning.

Within hours, the main part of Patong Beach was cleared of all krathong and other debris that had washed ashore during the night.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

