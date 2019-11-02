Phuket Carnival in Patong gets underway

PHUKET: The annual Phuket Carnival in Patong held each year to mark the start of the tourism high season got underway in its traditional style last night as the “The Cheerful Beach Variety Parade” made its way along the Patong beachfront.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 2 November 2019, 12:57PM

The five-day extravaganza got underway in Patong last night (Nov 1). Photo: PR Kathu Municipality

Crowds of people lined the streets to enjoy the hundreds of colourful costumes, floats and dancers as the parade passed by.

The carnival continued with live music and dance on stages set up along the beachfront from 7pm and an electronic dance music show on the beach from 10pm until late.

This morning the annual underwater cleanup began in Patong Bay, and tonight youngsters from the Phuket Japanese Drum Club with performance some of their thumping entertainment on the main stage from 7pm.

Tomorrow (Nov 3), the Patong Cosplay Beach Run gets underway at 5am, with more live music and dance performances on stage from 7pm and the electronic dance music from 10pm.

On Monday (Nov 4) will be a cooking demonstration by chefs from restaurants recommended in the Michelin Guide Thailand on the main stage from 5pm.

The final day of the carnival on Tuesday (Nov 5) will be a photo exhibition under the theme “Patong where I love”. A Line Dance Show will be held on the main stage at 5pm, followed by a special concert by Ae Jirakorn on the main stage starting at 9pm.

Ae Jirakorn is famous throughout Thailand as the “Black Crow” on the popular singing contest show The Mask Singer.

The final night’s entertainment will conclude with electronic dance music show on the beach from 10pm.

As usual, foods and drinks will be sold along the beach for the duration of the carnival.