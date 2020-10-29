Oak Maedow Phuket
Phuket Carnival hoped to help local businesses

PHUKET: Officials are hoping that the Phuket Carnival, the festival held in Patong each year traditionally to mark the beginning of the tourism high season, will lure some 15,000 to 30,000 people to the island, and generate at least B120 million for the local economy.

patongtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 October 2020, 12:06PM

The annual eight-day Phuket Carnival will get underway in Patong this Sunday (Nov 1), and is hoped to bring some relief to local tourism businesses suffering amid the current economic crisis. Photo: Patong Municipality

The annual eight-day Phuket Carnival will get underway in Patong this Sunday (Nov 1), and is hoped to bring some relief to local tourism businesses suffering amid the current economic crisis. Photo: Patong Municipality

The carnival was announced at a press launch on Tuesday. Photo: Patong Municipality

The carnival was announced at a press launch on Tuesday. Photo: Patong Municipality

The carnival was announced at a press launch on Tuesday. Photo: Patong Municipality

The carnival was announced at a press launch on Tuesday. Photo: Patong Municipality

The carnival was announced at a press launch on Tuesday. Photo: Patong Municipality

The carnival was announced at a press launch on Tuesday. Photo: Patong Municipality

The carnival was announced at a press launch on Tuesday. Photo: Patong Municipality

The carnival was announced at a press launch on Tuesday. Photo: Patong Municipality

« »

The eight-day carnival, now in its 34th year, will begin this Sunday (Nov 1), Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup announced on Tuesday (Oct 27).

Present for the launch were Kathu District Chief Trithip Sakulpradit along with Boonperm Intharapasat, President of the Thai branch of the International Events & Festivals Trade Association (IEFA), and Pattanachai Singhavara, Director of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) Southern Regional Office.

Mayor Chalermluck explained that Phuket Carnival this year will be held under the theme “Oh Lun Laah Patong Festival 2020”. ‘Lun Laah’ is a Thai expression used to encourage people to calm down and relax, and to ‘chill out’.

There will be food stalls on Patong beach, live performances on stage, the popular sand sculpture contest as well as water and adventure activities, Mayor Chalermluck explained.

Patong Municipality had cleaned up the beach, beachfront road, and other parts of Patong to make sure the town is ready to receive guests, she added.

Mr Boonperm said, “Although Patong is a world-class tourist destination, due to the current situation of COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot wait for foreign tourists to come. To keep business going, we have to create a new image of Patong to attract and impress Thai tourists.”

Mr Boonperm added, “We expect to have about 15,000-30,000 tourists coming to Patong and generate about more than B120 million.”

Mr Phattanachai explained that four ‘festive zones’ will be marked out along the beach: a ‘Music zone’ where tourists can enjoy live band shows; a ‘Beachmart Zone’ where Thai and international foods will be served, a ‘Pink zone’ where tourists can sunbathe among pink decorations, and an ‘Art On The Beach’ zone where artworks and sculptures will be on display.

There will also be a ‘boat parade’ and a jet-ski riding competition, he added.

“There will be temperature checking and hand gel available in all festival areas,” Kathu District Chief Mr Trithip assured.

“All tourists must wear face masks,” he said.

“The tourists will have fun and be safe for sure,” he added.

