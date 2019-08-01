THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket car tax ‘Drive Thru’ a revving success

Phuket car tax ‘Drive Thru’ a revving success

PHUKET: The ‘Drive Thru for Tax’ at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) launched in late June has proved very popular, with about 100 road users using the service each day, PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha has announced.


By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 1 August 2019, 06:20PM

The ‘Drive Thru for Tax’ lane at the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) is proving very popular in speeding up service. Photo: PLTO

The ‘Drive Thru’ service was launched to speed up the process of people renewing their annual car registrations.

The process takes less than two minutes, Chief Banyat explained.

Cars, vans, pickup trucks and motorcycles all be used in the ‘Drive Thru’ lane, he added.

To pay vehicle tax, people must present the original vehicle registration book and compulsory motor insurance policy, and hand over copies of each, to officers.

For vehicles, cars and pickup trucks older seven years and motorcycles older five years, owners must provide a TorRorOr, the Thai equivalent to a roadworthy certificate, issued by a registered mechanic.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“We started providing the service on June 25. On the first day, we served only 99 cars, but now more than 100 people use the service each day,” Mr Banyat said.

“The process takes less than two minutes. We welcome vehicles from every provinces as the data is all online,” he said.

The ‘Drive Thru for Tax’ is open 8:30am to midday and 1pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

“Those wanting to pay their vehicle tax between midday and 1pm can pay it tax inside the office. We have staff standing by for you all day from 8:30am to 5pm,” Mr Banyat said.

“We also have ‘Shop Thru for Tax’ counter at the Big C store (on the bypass road) which is open every weekend (Saturday and Sunday), from 10am to 6pm,” Mr Banyat added.

