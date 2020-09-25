Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police was called to the scene of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 5, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 4am.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find the mangled wreck of a black Mercedes-Benz C180 AMG Sport across the northbound lanes.
The body of Chamnan Chailiam, 55, was on the road nearby, apparently thrown clear of the car in the impact.
The passenger in the car, Sunee Phutthabua, 35, registered as living in Rassada, was in a state of physical shock and rushed to hospital, rescue workers reported.
Police reported that Mr Chamnan owned the Sia car rental business in Karon, and was travelling from Karon to Nakhon Sri Thammarat Province when the accident happened.
Police believe that Mr Chamnan lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve out of control and slam into the tree planted in the middle of the central reservation.
Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.
