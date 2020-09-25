Phuket car rental operator dies in high-speed accident

PHUKET: A 55-year-old owner of a car rental shop in Karon died in a high-impact accident on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Sept 25) as the Mercedes-Benz he was driving struck the central reservation and slammed into a palm tree.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 September 2020, 10:11AM

The force of the impact left part of a wheel embedded in the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact left part of a wheel embedded in the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police was called to the scene of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 5, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 4am.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the mangled wreck of a black Mercedes-Benz C180 AMG Sport across the northbound lanes.

The body of Chamnan Chailiam, 55, was on the road nearby, apparently thrown clear of the car in the impact.

The passenger in the car, Sunee Phutthabua, 35, registered as living in Rassada, was in a state of physical shock and rushed to hospital, rescue workers reported.

Police reported that Mr Chamnan owned the Sia car rental business in Karon, and was travelling from Karon to Nakhon Sri Thammarat Province when the accident happened.

Police believe that Mr Chamnan lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve out of control and slam into the tree planted in the middle of the central reservation.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.