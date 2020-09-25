Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket car rental operator dies in high-speed accident

Phuket car rental operator dies in high-speed accident

PHUKET: A 55-year-old owner of a car rental shop in Karon died in a high-impact accident on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Sept 25) as the Mercedes-Benz he was driving struck the central reservation and slammed into a palm tree.

transportaccidentsSafetydeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 September 2020, 10:11AM

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene early this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The remains of the Mercedes after the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact left part of a wheel embedded in the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact left part of a wheel embedded in the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact left part of a wheel embedded in the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The force of the impact left part of a wheel embedded in the tree. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police was called to the scene of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd in Moo 5, Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 4am.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find the mangled wreck of a black Mercedes-Benz C180 AMG Sport across the northbound lanes.

The body of Chamnan Chailiam, 55, was on the road nearby, apparently thrown clear of the car in the impact.

The passenger in the car, Sunee Phutthabua, 35, registered as living in Rassada, was in a state of physical shock and rushed to hospital, rescue workers reported.

Police reported that Mr Chamnan owned the Sia car rental business in Karon, and was travelling from Karon to Nakhon Sri Thammarat Province when the accident happened.

Police believe that Mr Chamnan lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve out of control and slam into the tree planted in the middle of the central reservation.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sunken Samui ferry to be raised this weekend
Phuket’s ‘missing’ tsunami-warning buoy now recovered
Phuket Provincial Police Chief to join Immigration ranks
Police probe into Phuket student death still yet to conclude
Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket immigration assurances? Thailand goes after social media giants! || September 24
Police continue search for mother of abandoned Patong newborn
Govt taking legal action against major social media providers
Electricity outage to hit south of airport
Award-winning Kvik now in Phuket
Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote
Phuket officials ready for Vegetarian Festival
70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor
House panel to investigate Phuket hotel’s land rights

 

Phuket community
Watana sentenced to 99 years in jail, allowed bail

Just a common corrupt crook that fell by the wayside of his cronies... which probably do the same da...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Kurt Your posts comment on things that just aren't pertinent. No, I wasn't disappointed. ...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

As I understand it the Thai Government is happy for tourists already here to stay on they merely wan...(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

Phuket Governor is wise in saying domestic tourists can't replace the need for foreign tourists,...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

It becomes step by step a Thai Officialdom trend to label things they not like as being 'illegal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration overwhelmed as foreigners race to extend stay in Thailand

@Foot, you are right. But I understood from your writing that you were disappointed with re-start da...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

By the way, despite the fact that Kazakhstan is predominantly muslim country it is tolerant to all k...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

Pascale....and what ? It is solely at my discretion with who I make busines and who I trust.....(Read More)

70% of all Phuket tourism businesses remain closed: Governor

IDon't agree with these numbers if you look at Kata & Karon area about 90% of the business...(Read More)

Govt taking legal action against major social media providers

So the "digital" minister is going to try and suppress freedom of speach on the social med...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 