PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) have already fixed the power pole downed by a car in Kathu in the early hours of this morning (Oct 21).

Saturday 21 October 2017, 03:04PM

PPEA chief Vichan Praenam confirmed to The Phuket News that the downed pole on Phra Phuket Keaw Rd is fixed and electricity supply is back in all areas of Kathu.

“We have been working to fix this broken pole since morning. We haven't estimated the damage yet as our current priority is to ensure that the line is fixed and safe,” Mr Vichan said.

The power pole near the entrance to Phuket Villa Kathu went down at around 2 am when a Toyota SUV slammed into it at speed. The driver of the car was identified as Ms Buakhao Palasarn, 49. Currently she is in hospital recovering from the injuries sustained in the crash.

“Now she is in hospital. But later we will contact Ms Buakhao and her insurance company to discuss covering the cost of damage,” PPEA chief said.

Kathu Police were not available for the comment at the moment.