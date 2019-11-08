Kata Rocks
Phuket car break-in thief arrested in Phang Nga

PHUKET: A 21-year-old man wanted for breaking into and robbing the car of a lawyer on holiday in Phuket for the Vegetarian Festival early last month has been arrested in Phang Nga.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 November 2019, 09:56AM

Sunsabeen 'Nueng' Jannoo, 21, was arrested at a house in Phang Nga on Wednesday (Nov 6). Photo: Phang Nga Police

Sunsabeen ‘Nueng’ Jannoo, 21, was arrested at a house in Phang Nga on Wednesday (Nov 6). Photo: Phang Nga Police

Sunsabeen ‘Nueng’ Jannoo, 21, was arrested at a house in Phang Nga on Wednesday (Nov 6). Photo: Phang Nga Police

Sunsabeen ‘Nueng’ Jannoo, 21, was arrested at a house in Phang Nga on Wednesday (Nov 6). Photo: Phang Nga Police

Sunsabeen ‘Nueng’ Jannoo, 21, was arrested at a house in Phang Nga on Wednesday (Nov 6). Photo: Phang Nga Police

Sunsabeen ‘Nueng’ Jannoo, 21, was arrested at a house in Phang Nga on Wednesday (Nov 6). Photo: Phang Nga Police

Sunsabeen ‘Nueng’ Jannoo, 21, was arrested at a house in Phang Nga on Wednesday (Nov 6). Photo: Phang Nga Police

Sunsabeen ‘Nueng’ Jannoo, 21, was arrested at a house in Phang Nga on Wednesday (Nov 6). Photo: Phang Nga Police

Phang Nga Town Police led by Capt Jakkrit Srikrab arrested Sunsabeen “Nueng” Jannoo, 21, at a small house in Baan Bang Toei in Phang Nga’s Muang district on Wednesday (Nov 6).

Sunsabeen was wanted on arrest warrant no. 296/2019 issued by Phuket Provincial Court on Oct 11, police explained.

He was wanted for breaking into and stealing jewellery and other valuables from a car belonging to 45-year-old lawyer Kaewjai Khunduea, who was in Phuket with family to attend the Vegetarian Festival and for Ms Kaewjai to attend the election of the Phuket Lawyer Council President. (See story here.)

The car was parked in the car park of the Plus Mansion located on Ruampattana Rd in Baan Kuku, Rassada, when it was robbed early on Oct 6.

According to Ms Kaewjai, a gold necklace valued at about B22,000, a gold bracelet valued at about B22,000, two gold rings valued at about B5,000 each, a laptop computer, B3,000 cash, ATM cards and a card identifying her as a lawyer were stolen.

Ms Kaewjai also offered a B10,000 reward for information that led to the arrest of the thief and resulted in her stolen jewellery being returned.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Phuket City Police had identified Sunsabeen as their prime suspect for the theft after checks with pawn shops had confirmed that he had pawned several of the items that had been stolen, explained Capt Jakkrit.

The officers nearly had Sunsabeen in custody as they closed in on him at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 in Rassada, but Sunsabeen evaded capture and fled, he added.

Police then began their search and tracked Sunsabeen to Phang Nga, where he was arrested.

Sunsabeen had been involved in several previous criminal cases in Phuket and Krabi, Capt Jakkrit noted, without elaborating.

No information was provided on if the B10,000 reward would be honoured, or how it was to be shared.

