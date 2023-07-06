333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
Phuket Cannabis Association issues declaration of intent

PHUKET: The Phuket Cannabis Association issued an official declaration of intent regarding the sale of marijuana across the island yesterday (July 6), a move they say will improve safety and quality standards for consumers.

Friday 7 July 2023 09:00 AM

The news was annouced at a meeting held at the Andaman Conference Room of the Phuket Development Muang Co, Ltd at 2pm yesterday overseen by Rewat Areerop, President of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), who was joined by Somsuk Samphanprateep, Deputy Chief of Phuket Public Health, Purnwarit Hope Pattravanich, President of the Phuket Cannabis Association and relevant representatives from a range of public and private sector entitites.

Mr Purnwarit explained his organisation’s members are cannabis-related entrepreneurs in Phuket who want to work towards a safer and more consolidated structure for the sale of the drug in Phuket.

As part of the declaration of intent they collectively agreed upon, the members pledged to not sell cannabis or cannabis related products to anyone under 20 years of age, to pregnant women and would have to possess a valid license to trade.

Furthermore vendors selling cannabis will need to possess an official Certificate of Manufacturer which details a quality analysis of their products, which will ensure no contaminants or illegal substances are present and the goods adhere to ISO / IEC 17025 standards.

The declaration also explains how vendors will campaign for cannabis production farms to continue to learn and develop their practices to ensure they are aligned with international standards relating to good agricultural and collection practice (GACP).

A report on the sale of controlled herbs such as cannabis will also be produced and sent to the PPAO each month by all association members, something required by law.

The association will continue to work with its members to provide guidance and education on best practice to ensure a more coherent and transparent structure which can ultimately provide consumers with the knowledge that they are receiving the best quality products.

Capricornball | 07 July 2023 - 12:50:56 

Oh jeez...the weed dealers jumping through their own hoops to convince clueless officials that they are actually doing something that will make a difference. It won't...it's all mumbo-jumbo designed to allow them to continue to peddle weed as they are doing now, and as they will be doing no matter what new rules come down.

Old guy | 07 July 2023 - 12:29:27 

Thailand could be world class if it were to do something world class.
Legalizing pot could be that thing. 
People oppose it either because they aren't educated about it, or, they are making money from the illegality.

 

