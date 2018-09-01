THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket camp ordered to stop using baby elephant as tourist-cash bait

PHUKET: A baby elephant that was being used as a tourist attraction at a safari camp in Chlaong on the road up to the Big Buddha viewpoint has been moved to a corral and is no longer being used as tourist-cash bait.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 1 September 2018, 12:05PM

The baby female elephant is no longer shackled in front of the Butterfly & Orchid Garden. Photo: Phuket Provincial Livestock Office

The area in front of the Butterfly & Orchid Garden on Soi Yodsane, Chalong, where the baby elephant was shackled to a post in order to draw tourists. Photo: Google Maps

A new shaded area is being built for the baby elephant. Photo: Phuket Provincial Livestock Office

A new shaded area is being built for the baby elephant. Photo: Phuket Provincial Livestock Office

The three-year-old female baby elephant was shackled in front of the Butterfly & Orchid Garden on Soi Yodsane, causing an outpouring online over the condition the elephant was being kept in – and to much distress of some people, that the elephant was being used as a tourist attraction.

In response, the Phuket Livestock Office dispatched officers to ensure the elephant was in good health and not suffering maltreatment.

“We sent officers to investigate last week after the complaints were brought to our attention on Aug 19,” Phuket Livestock Chief Surajit Witchuwan told The Phuket News yesterday (Aug 31).

“We found that the baby elephant is a female, three years old. The poor little elephant was chained up to a pole,” he said.

“The owner was using her so that tourist would buy fruit to feed to her,” he added.

The baby female elephant is Phuket-born, Mr Surajit noted, adding that she was born at the ATV Seaview camp further along the same road.

“Her father is Plai Thip Yiram and her mother is Phang Lun Yiram (same surname noted),” he said.

“We ordered the owner of the elephant to treat her better,” Mr Surajit explained.

“The owner is now building a contained area where she can be kept without being under tight restraints. The area is shaded. It is ubnder construction now, but she will be moved there once it is completed,” he added.

“The baby elephant won’t be on show beside the road anymore,” he said.

“I told owner to take good care of elephant’s health, too. Next, this baby will get its own ID number and microchip when she turns 7 years old,” Mr Surajit added.

 

 

PatrickKronenberger | 02 September 2018 - 21:33:07 

We passed it today. It was still there, we where so shocked about this little elephant forced to stay on a very short chain, trying to get to his mom. It couldn't move back and forth. STOP ANIMAL CRUELTY!!

Galong | 02 September 2018 - 21:02:57 

Elephants are classified as livestock. Animals have zero rights in the Land of Smiles, livestock has even less. The government could stop this tomorrow if they actually cared, but they apparently don't.

BenPendejo | 02 September 2018 - 18:05:14 

So they will move it to a hidden area where they can start beating the s#!^ out of it. This poor animal is nothing but an income source, and these heartless people don't care about anything other than its earning power. And typical wildlife enforcer..."I order them to take better care of it"...which means nothing to anyone. That poor animal is in for a long life of abuse and confinem...

Kurt | 02 September 2018 - 14:21:23 

Animal cruelty is normal in Thailand. No thai 'feeling' for animals, see it in thai zoo's, small cages, no natural zoo habitat, drug tigers for tourist photos.  Why this thai elephant owner was not fined for cruelty?  Or better, confiscation of the elephant?

Christy Sweet | 02 September 2018 - 12:43:35 

There is an elephant in a very bad situation chained  up behind Nai Thon beach. The Phuket Elephant Rescue people informed me there is nothing they would do.

spunkee | 01 September 2018 - 15:58:45 

that disgusting ellie place has been tying up baby els on top of the mountain with nothing to stop the ell going over the hill & death.about time that ell place was closed down for good.

Kurt | 01 September 2018 - 14:49:28 

Why wait to give a 3 year old baby elephant a ID number and microchip until she is 7 years old?
Meaning, in Thailand 4 more years the 'shuffle' with her identity + changes to handle her uncontrolled in the Land of S...

