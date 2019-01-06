PHUKET: A mass effort to collect donations for victims of the Tropical Storm Pabuk is underway, with donations accepted at the Phuket Rajabhat University campus north of Phuket Town.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 January 2019, 06:16PM

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

Donations of items including drinking water, rice as well as dried, packaged and canned food supplies, items of clothing and any useful household items are welcome at the “Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University” from now until Jan 8.

The emergency relief centre has been set up at the 1st floor of the Student Activity Center at Phuket Rajabhat University. (See map below.)

Cash donations are also being accepted through a relief fund set up especially to receive donations from the public.

A mission to deliver the first supplies reached the disaster struck Tambon Bang Chak in Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Muang District today. (See full gallery here.)

More donations to provide assistance to those whose homes, farms and businesses were devastated by the flash floods are welcome.

Destructive winds and severe floods saw over 34,000 villagers evacuated as tropical storm Pabuk lay waste to the region and plunged people into days of despair.

Blackouts affected nearly 60,000 residents in Muang and Pak Phanang Districts alone.

The Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, the research arm of the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce, estimates the economic damage in the whole southern region at B3-5 billion. (See story here.)

For more information about making donations to the “Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University”, call 086-4780062, 093-5824897, 088-1687421 or 061-8680495 (available 24 hours).

Alternatively, visit the official Facebook page, click here.