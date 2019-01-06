THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket calls for donations for Pabuk victims

PHUKET: A mass effort to collect donations for victims of the Tropical Storm Pabuk is underway, with donations accepted at the Phuket Rajabhat University campus north of Phuket Town.

weatherdisasters
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 January 2019, 06:16PM

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

The donas are being collected at Phuket Rajabhat University, north of Phuket Town. Photo: Kunlawadee Panpadab

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

The first mission to deliver relief supplies to disaster-struck areas arrived today (Jan 6). Photo: Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University

Donations of items including drinking water, rice as well as dried, packaged and canned food supplies, items of clothing and any useful household items are welcome at the “Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University” from now until Jan 8.

The emergency relief centre has been set up at the 1st floor of the Student Activity Center at Phuket Rajabhat University. (See map below.)

Cash donations are also being accepted through a relief fund set up especially to receive donations from the public.

A mission to deliver the first supplies reached the disaster struck Tambon Bang Chak in Nakhon Sri Thammarat’s Muang District today. (See full gallery here.)

More donations to provide assistance to those whose homes, farms and businesses were devastated by the flash floods are welcome.

Destructive winds and severe floods saw over 34,000 villagers evacuated as tropical storm Pabuk lay waste to the region and plunged people into days of despair.

Blackouts affected nearly 60,000 residents in Muang and Pak Phanang Districts alone.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, the research arm of the University of Thai Chamber of Commerce, estimates the economic damage in the whole southern region at B3-5 billion. (See story here.)

For more information about making donations to the “Pabuk Storm Victims Center Phuket Rajabhat University”, call 086-4780062, 093-5824897, 088-1687421 or 061-8680495 (available 24 hours).

Alternatively, visit the official Facebook page, click here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pabuk leaves trail of damage in wake
Pabuk makes landfall
Koh Samui on alert as storm Pabuk nears
Rain to impact Phuket until Sunday, district chiefs should prepare for evacuations
Massive clean-up in Hong Kong after typhoon brings trail of destruction
‘Catastrophic’ Florence buffets US east coast
Toll from Japan quake rises to 16 as hopes fade for survivors
Japan evacuates major airport after typhoon wreaks havoc
Hurricane Lane pummels Hawaii with torrential rain
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
One million pack India flood relief camps
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Dozens killed in Italy motorway bridge collapse ‘tragedy’
Fears grow as flooding displaces 130,000 in Myanmar
Hundreds missing in Laos after hydropower dam collapse

 

Phuket community
Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

So, will there now a brake investigation take place as this brake failure is not normal, is it? Whe...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly

Great analyse, great opinion. Unfortunately, phuket thai officials are deaf and blind. Worse, they ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

Just over 3 more months: SongKran! Same-same 7 days of danger 'procedures', including doze/...(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

NACC knows very well how to serve the rich and influential. NACC cleared ex prime minister Thaksin ...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

Rose 9.5 %. Not 9, not 10, no, just 9.5%. All these 0.2, 0.4, 0.6% etc. are a joke. hahahaha. Sure...(Read More)

CSD shares list of alleged fraudsters

@ Xonax, Yup! Was easy job, just 1, may be 2%. Now they can concentrate on the 98% bad thais....(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

"Where in the world are there people knowing it better than thai ? Nowhere.That is what they le...(Read More)

CSD shares list of alleged fraudsters

Looks like all the bad farangs have already been deported....(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

One of my friends asked me were the letters NACC are standing for. I was expecting a joke. And yes...(Read More)

Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout

@Pascale, The many journalists Thailand has will check or government orders will be carried out....(Read More)

 

Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
Thailand Yacht Show

 