PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket office of the Highways Department Somwang Lohamut is hoping to bring Phuket motorists some good news for the New Year, with his expectation that the resurfacing of the bypass road will be completed before year’s end.

transportconstruction

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 17 December 2018, 10:14AM

The resurfacing of the bypass road is on target to complete by Dec 27. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The roadworks, namely the resurfacing of 1.5 kilometres of the right-hand northbound lane along the bypass road, has caused many long tailbacks, Mr Somwang admitted.

“This is especially during peak traffic hours,” he said

The roadworks are necessary and could not be delayed any further, he added.

“We had to close the lane and fix it. The road had been subjected to heavy traffic for a long time and had become suffered a lot of damage to the point it could not be used anymore,” Mr Somwang explained.

However, the project is going smoothly and is on target for completion on schedule, he added.

“I am sorry for drivers affected by this, but at this stage it looks like we will have the lane back open

by December 27. This will help to alleviate traffic problems during the New Year holidays,” Mr Somwang said.

“In the meantime, I urge everyone using this road to account for a little extra time for the journey,” Mr Somwang said.