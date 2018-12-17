The roadworks, namely the resurfacing of 1.5 kilometres of the right-hand northbound lane along the bypass road, has caused many long tailbacks, Mr Somwang admitted.
“This is especially during peak traffic hours,” he said
The roadworks are necessary and could not be delayed any further, he added.
“We had to close the lane and fix it. The road had been subjected to heavy traffic for a long time and had become suffered a lot of damage to the point it could not be used anymore,” Mr Somwang explained.
However, the project is going smoothly and is on target for completion on schedule, he added.
“I am sorry for drivers affected by this, but at this stage it looks like we will have the lane back open
by December 27. This will help to alleviate traffic problems during the New Year holidays,” Mr Somwang said.
“In the meantime, I urge everyone using this road to account for a little extra time for the journey,” Mr Somwang said.
Be the first to comment.