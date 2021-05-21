The Phuket News
Phuket bust nets 22,000 meth pills

Phuket bust nets 22,000 meth pills

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man and woman with 480g of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice), 22,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and just under eight grammes of heroin at an address in Rassada, north of Phuket Town.

drugscrimeCOVID-19economicspolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 21 May 2021, 10:59AM

The arrests were conducted by Phuket Provincial Police, under command of Chief Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo, at 6:30pm on Tuesday (May 18), according to a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) made available today (May 21).

Yakob ‘Kob’ Salae, 36, originally from Pattani, and his girlfriend Sansanee ‘Nan’ Denmalai, 27, originally from Phang Nga, were found with 485.97g of ya ice, 22,000 pills of ya bah, and 7.78g of heroin, said the report. 

Yakob and Sansanee were arrested at a house in Soi Kiattisin 1, Moo 2, Rassada, where police also seized a black Songkhla-registered Honda Civic car, a black-red Honda Click motorbike and a bankbook for an account holding B14,600.

Yakob told police that he used to sell traditional Thai snacks ‘Khao Kriap’ at a gas station while Sansinee worked as hotel staff, but the couple turned to selling drugs after they were left unemployed due to the ongoing economic crisis.

Yakob and Sansinee were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged for possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police said they will question the couple further and continue their investigation in the hope of tracking down the drug network.

