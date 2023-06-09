Phuket businesses to pitch tourism development proposals to Move Forward

PHUKET: Aiming to revitalise Phuket’s tourism industry, local entrepreneurs have prepared several proposals for the Move Forward Party (MFP) and are ready to present them to the winners of the national elections. Prime minister hopeful party leader Pita Limjaroenrat Pita will be meeting local business people duting his vitis to Phuket today (June 9).

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 June 2023, 11:44AM

After a successful high season, the PTA expects this year’s visitor numbers to reach 60-70% of the 2019 level. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub / File

nsur transparent government support M aintain ing a balanced approach to international relationships. The following list was published today by state news agency NNT. The report clearly says that the PTA has prepared six proposals but reveals only the aforementioned five. The PTA estimates that this year’s visitor numbers will reach approximately 60-70% of the 2019 figures, with corresponding tourism revenue projected to rise to 70-80% of the 2019 amount. However, the ongoing effects of the pandemic and slower recovery in major markets like China are expected to result in a decline in hotel occupancy rates during the low season. The association estimates an average rate of 65-70% occupancy, signaling the need for continued efforts to overcome these challenges. MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat will meet his Phuket supporters on a one-day visit to the island th today (June 9). The first of the scheduled events starts at noon in Kathu.