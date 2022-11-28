Phuket businesses score at Thailand Property Awards

BANGKOK: A slew of Phuket businesses have won awards at the national 17th Annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards held in Bangkok today (Nov 28).

By The Phuket News

Monday 28 November 2022, 04:43PM

Suphin Mechuchep, chairperson of the Awards in Thailand and chairperson of JLL Thailand.

The event, comprising a gala dinner and presentation ceremony at The Athenee Hotel, A Luxury Collection Hotel in the capital, recognised winners and “Highly Commended” entries in 55 categories, giving recognition to diverse segments, niches and locations across the nation.

SC Asset won Best Developer, a title the company had last won in 2015. SC Asset garnered a total of five wins, including titles for its projects Reference Sathorn – Wongwianyai, The Gentry Kasetnawamin, and Venue ID Motorway Rama 9.

Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co Ltd (FPHT) won the never-before-presented title of Best Mega Mixed Use Development for the integrated district One Bangkok. The large project includes One Bangkok Office Tower 4, which won the Best Office Development title.

Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Co Ltd won Best Industrial Development for the Havi Thailand Cold Chain and Food Distribution Center while the company itself was honoured with the Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction.

Former Best Developer award winner Magnolia Quality Development Corp Ltd garnered two titles, including the coveted Best Condo Development (Thailand) award, for The Aspen Tree at The Forestias. Whizdom the Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited was honoured Best Pet-Friendly Residential Development.

The Best Housing Development (Thailand) title went to Aquella Lakeside Villas, in Phang Nga, just north of Phuket, delivering just one of three wins for Paradise Group. Aquella Lakeside Villas by Paradise Group was also declared winner of the Best Residential Development (Phang Nga and Krabi) category and Best Leisure Facilities Development in the country.

Fynn Development Co Ltd also gained three wins, including the Best Boutique Developer award, plus titles for the project Fynn Asoke.

Other winners in the Developer categories include Comfort Max, the first recipient of the Best Mini Factory Developer title, and Aestima Asset Company Limited, recipient of this year’s Best Breakthrough Developer title.

Outstanding real estate companies from the countryside to the coast were honoured at the gala celebration. Tropical Life Real Estate was named Best Developer (Samui) while Pearl Island Property Co Ltd won the Best Developer (Phuket) title. The Riviera Group won the Best Developer (Eastern Seaboard) title.

Best Housing Development (Phuket) went to The Foresta by Botanica Luxury Villas in Cherng Talay, with Anchan Tropicana by Pearl Island Property Co Ltd scoring a “Highly Commended” designation in the category.

Best Condo Architectural Design (Phuket) was awarded to Waterfall Heights, Patong Bay (Phuket) by PropertyStore Thailand Co Ltd.

Phuket scored all three accolades in the Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Upcountry) category, with The Valley by Botanica Luxury Villas in Cherng Talay declared the winner and Maison Marina by Boat Pattana at Cape Panwa and Zenithy Luxe by Zenithy Development Co Ltd in Cherng Talay both awarded “Highly Commended” in the category.

Waterfall Heights, Patong Bay (Phuket) by PropertyStore Thailand Co Ltd also scored “Highly Commended” in the Best Condo Interior Design category.

Meanwhile, Asst Prof Dr Kessara Thanyalakpark, managing director of Sena Development Public Co Ltd, received the Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year award. The editors of Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards, selected her to receive the award for her innovations and initiatives in the space of renewable energy and carbon neutrality.

Accepting her award, Asst Prof Dr Kessara Thanyalakpark encouraged peers to make climate action a priority in their endeavours.

“On behalf of Sena Development, we would like to thank you, PropertyGuru, the organiser of the Thailand Property Awards. This is the most respected and longest-running real estate awards programme in the industry. This prestigious award helps raise the bar for real estate to provide quality housing to consumers, ensuring quality of life and environmental protection,” she said.

“We are so honoured to receive this award and would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the other companies that received awards as well,” she added.

LIST OF WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED AWARDEES

DEVELOPER AWARDS

Best Developer

WINNER: SC Asset

Best Developer (Phuket)

WINNER: Pearl Island Property Co., Ltd.

Best Developer (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: The Riviera Group

Best Developer (Samui)

WINNER: Tropical Life Real Estate

HIGHLY COMMENDED: PCC Property Co., Ltd.

Best Boutique Developer

WINNER: Fynn Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grace House and Property Co., Ltd

Best Breakthrough Developer

WINNER: Aestima Asset Company Limited

Best Mini Factory Developer

WINNER: Comfort Max

DEVELOPMENT AWARDS

Best Mega Mixed Use Development

WINNER: One Bangkok by Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FPHT)

Best Urban Lifestyle Development

WINNER: Origin Thonglor World by Origin Property

Best Industrial Development

WINNER: Havi Thailand Cold Chain and Food Distribution Center by Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Company Limited

Best Office Development

WINNER: One Bangkok Office Tower 4 by Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (FPHT)

Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Estelle Phrom Phong by Raimon Land

Best High End High Rise Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: One9Five Asoke-Rama9 by TC Development

Best High End Low Rise Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Fynn Asoke by Fynn Development Co., Ltd

Best Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Kave Ava by Assetwise

Best Health and Wellness Development

WINNER: The Aspen Tree at The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited

Best Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard)

WINNER: The Riviera Monaco by The Riviera Group

Best Condo Development (Hua Hin)

WINNER: Vehha by Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited

Best Pet-Friendly Residential Development

WINNER: Whizdom the Forestias by MQDC Town Royal Place Limited

Best Luxury Lifestyle Housing Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Providence Lane Ekkamai-Ramintra by Sammakorn Plus Company Limited

Best Luxury Housing Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: The Gentry Kasetnawamin by SC Asset

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grand Bangkok Boulevard Ratchaphruek - Pinklao by SC Asset

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Lake Legend Bangna-Suvarnabhumi by Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Monsane Exclusive Villa Ratchaphruek – Pinklao by Siamese Asset Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park Heritage Pattanakarn by Sammakorn Plus Company Limited

Best Housing Development (Bangkok)

WINNER: Aerie Srinakarin - Krungthepkreetha by The Nest Property Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Baan Klang Muang Classe Sukhumvit 77 by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Pearl Residence by Modern House Property Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Rux Ramkhamhaeng-Krungthep Kreetha by Zenex Property Company Limited

Best Smart Home Development

WINNER: Premium Place Mix Nawamin by Premium Place Group

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The Gentry Kasetnawamin by SC Asset

Best Waterfront Housing Development

WINNER: Lake Legend Bangna-Suvarnabhumi by Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL

HIGHLY COMMENDED: See by Tropical Life Residence by Tropical Life Real Estate

Best Residential Development (Phang-Nga and Krabi)

WINNER: Aquella Lakeside Villas by Paradise Group

Best Housing Development (Phuket)

WINNER: The Foresta by Botanica Luxury Villas

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Anchan Tropicana by Pearl Island Property Co., Ltd.

Best Residential Development (Samui)

WINNER: Pranee by Tropical Life Residence by Tropical Life Real Estate

HIGHLY COMMENDED: S Cube Seaview Pool Villa by Probuild Samui Development Co., Ltd

Best Residential Development (Koh Pha-ngan)

WINNER: Boho Villas - Hin Kong, Koh Phangan by Boho Villas Co, Ltd.

Best Housing Development (Hua Hin)

WINNER: Banyan Residences Suasana by Banyan Thailand

Best Residential Development (Chiang Mai)

WINNER: Graceland Family Residences (Chiang Mai) by Grace House and Property Co., Ltd

Best Residential Development (Northeast)

WINNER: Jaytiya 2 Private Pool Villas Residence by Jaytiya Property Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Arunhills by Arunhome by Coreasia Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: City Home Grand BR3 by Waraman BR1 Estate Co.,Ltd.

Best Wellness Lifestyle Development

WINNER: Amatara Residences Rayong by Grande Asset Hotels and Property Public Company Limited

Best Leisure Facilities Development

WINNER: Aquella Lakeside Villas by Paradise Group

DESIGN AWARDS

Best Luxury Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Tait Sathorn 12 by Raimon Land

Best High End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: One9Five Asoke-Rama9 by TC Development

Best Mid End Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Reference Sathorn - Wongwianyai by SC Asset

Best Condo Architectural Design (Phuket)

WINNER: Waterfall Heights, Patong Bay (Phuket) by PropertyStore Thailand Co., Ltd.

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Lake Legend Bangna-Suvarnabhumi by Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Park Heritage Pattanakarn by Sammakorn Plus Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Providence Lane Ekkamai-Ramintra by Sammakorn Plus Company Limited

Best High End Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: The City Pinklao-Borom 3 by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: The City Charun-Pinklao by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Best Mid End Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Venue ID Motorway Rama 9 by SC Asset

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aerie Srinakarin - Krungthepkreetha by The Nest Property Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Panara Thepharak by Fulcrum Ventures Asia Group

Best Housing Architectural Design (Bangkok)

WINNER: Arkin Vibhavadi by Aestima Asset Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Centro Rama5 - Nakhon In by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Moden Rama 2 by AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited

Best Luxury Housing Architectural Design (Upcountry)

WINNER: The Valley by Botanica Luxury Villas

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Maison Marina by Boat Pattana

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Zenithy Luxe by Zenithy Development Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Architectural Design (Upcountry)

WINNER: S Cube Seaview Pool Villa by Probuild Samui Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jaytiya 2 Private Pool Villas Residence by Jaytiya Property Co., Ltd.

Best Villa Architectural Design (Chiang Mai)

WINNER: Palm Villa, Chiangmai by Palm Villa

Best Condo Interior Design

WINNER: 125 Sathorn by PMT Property Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Waterfall Heights, Patong Bay (Phuket) by PropertyStore Thailand Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Interior Design

WINNER: Aerie Srinakarin - Krungthepkreetha by The Nest Property Co., Ltd.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Baan Kon Sode (Venue Rama 9) by SC Asset

Best Luxury Condo Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: 125 Sathorn by PMT Property Co., Ltd.

Best High End Condo Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Fynn Asoke by Fynn Development Co., Ltd

HIGHLY COMMENDED: One9Five Asoke-Rama9 by TC Development

Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design (Phuket)

WINNER: Waterfall Heights, Patong Bay (Phuket) by PropertyStore Thailand Co., Ltd.

Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design

WINNER: Jaytiya 2 Private Pool Villas Residence by Jaytiya Property Co., Ltd.

BEST OF THAILAND AWARDS

Best Condo Development (Thailand)

WINNER: The Aspen Tree at The Forestias by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited

Best Housing Development (Thailand)

WINNER: Aquella Lakeside Villas by Paradise Group

SPECIAL AWARDS

Special Recognition in ESG

WINNER: SC Asset

Special Recognition in Sustainable Design and Construction

WINNER: Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) Company Limited

PUBLISHER’S CHOICE

Thailand Real Estate Personality of the Year

WINNER: Asst. Prof. Dr. Kessara Thanyalakpark, Managing Director, Sena Development Public Co Ltd