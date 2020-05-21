BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

Phuket businesses reopening much welcomed, but a long way to go

PHUKET: The easing of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that came into effect last Saturday (May 17), allowing scores of businesses across the island to reopen, has brought welcome respite to the suffering being endured by business operators and thousands of people left without any income due to the COVID crisis.

COVID-19economics
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 21 May 2020, 09:31AM

Women wait at a food service kiosk at Central Phuket earlier this week. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Women wait at a food service kiosk at Central Phuket earlier this week. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

However, key business figures on the island say there is still a long way to go for Phuket to mark a sincere start on its journey to economic recovery.

The easing of restrictions that came into effect last Saturday saw the sales of food and drinks allowed to resume in restaurants, food courts, cafeterias and eateries, excluding pubs and bars and drinking of alcohol.

Shopping malls, department stores and community malls are allowed to stay open from 10am to 8pm.

Also allowed to resume operations are retail and wholesale shops, limited meeting services at meeting rooms in hotels or convention centres, beauty clinics, cosmetic clinics and manicure shops, both inside and outside shopping malls.

Fitness centres outside shopping malls, department stories or community malls can resume operations only for yoga or free weight sections. Other exercise equipment, treadmills, cycling machines or group exercises are not allowed.

Areas that are to remain closed are cinemas, bowling alleys, game arcades, skating rinks, karaoke bars, amusement parks, water parks, zoos, snooker and billiard halls, game shops, fitness centres, health shops, Thai traditional massage, foot massage, tutorial schools, amulet trading shops and convention/meeting facilities.

Meanwhile, with still no notices from provincial officials, Phuket’s beaches also remain closed to all visitors.

More than 30,000 people were recorded as visiting the Central Festival and Central Phuket Floresta shopping malls on the first day of the malls reopening. The number of visitors to the malls that day even neared capacity: Central Festival can accommodate 19,500 visitors a day and Central Phuket Floresta 25,000 people.

The reopening of the Central Phuket malls alone also saw some 3,000 people return to work, Wilaiporn Pitimanaaree, Senior Vice President of Central Pattana, confirmed to The Phuket News.

Thanusak Phungdet, President of the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the relaxation of the restrictions, which has thrown many suffering businesses on the island a lifeline.

“On the good side, business is back and running at the shopping malls, which is a fresh moment for people. It shows that we are getting back to normal,” Mr Thanusak told The Phuket News.

However, he cautioned, “But we are still having a hard time because the major income to Phuket province is the tourism industry. People are going back to work at small businesses, but they must save their money as a top priority. Don’t waste money on unnecessary things. While waiting for your salary, people must save and plan their money.”

Free meals and food contributions by charitable movements on the island as well as survivor bags from government assistance programs were still an important part to help non-employed people in Phuket, he said

CMI - Thailand

“There are fewer people who need charity food because they now will have some money to buy food and basic essentials, but there are still many unemployed people who need help,” he added.

Mr Thanusak urged small business operators to do what they can to keep their businesses alive waiting on financial relief to arrive from the government and banks.

“Other than that I have very little advice at all. Do not invest with any big expenses that you cannot afford, and use the time now to Improve employees’ skills or renovate buildings, rooms or properties to be valuable so that you will be be ready when the right time comes,” he said.

NOT ENOUGH

Dr Chayanon Pucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies at the PSU Phuket Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, only two weeks ago reported that his economic indicator forecast predicted that the COVID crisis was to cost Phuket more than B127bn – far beyond his initial estimates.

The reopening of scores of businesses across the island last week has done little to change his opinion.

He told The Phuket News on Tuesday that it is “big business” that needs to return to brighten Phuket’s prospect of a full recovery from the crisis – and for that to happen Phuket airport must reopen.

“Right now, people are going back to work at some small businesses and that is a good sign, but it is still small businesses that are operating, not big businesses. Big businesses still need tourists to use their services,”he said.

“Also, Phuket province is still having a hard time. We see people going out to shop and spend money after the subdistrict lockdown was lifted, but they are using their savings. I believe that such people can rely on their savings for only two to three months. 

“How well the island’s economy will recover depends on the government for now. The economy will improve when the government opens the airport, then tourists will come, but safety and virus-prevention measures are needed for this to happen,” he added.

Like Mr Thanusak, Dr Chayanon urged business operators to make the best use of the forced downtime.

“Business owners must not stop employee training. You should train staff to have better skills and even add new skills in time for when tourists return in the future.

“But in the meantime, you need to find new sources of income until tourists return,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drug raids net 1.5kg of ya ice, 6,500 meth pills
Finance Ministry to sell THAI shares
State of emergency set to stay
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck for 3 months at BKK airport, finally going home! || May 20
Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases
Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen
Electricity outages to affect Kata, Koh Siray
Teenage motorbike thieves arrested
Cabinet gives nod to THAI rehab
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Skeletal remains found on beach! Calls for castration of rapists! Online learning’s bumpy start? || May 19
Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Phuket’s latest COVID case a Patong shopping centre staffer
China offers farmers cash to give up wildlife trade
Phuket officials mark zero new COVID cases in latest report, total holds at 225

 

Phuket community
Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Correction: spare /not spear....(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

@ThorFinger Please spear us from another boring episode....(Read More)

State of emergency set to stay

If it will stay so its only another proof that LOS totalitarian government is abusing power....(Read More)

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

Possible Kurt... so do ALL governments, even and especially in so called democratic societies....(Read More)

Zero is the new normal as traditions change in Phuket Old Town

I love Phuket in this kind of situation. No tourists are wonderful....(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck for 3 months at BKK airport, finally going home! || May 20

Don't understand the mentality here. And the "Lowlife comment"! Stronger baht, less ...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

Our intrepid little group feel a gentle 2nd little breeze whip up. Quick men, make sure the fire d...(Read More)

Hotels urged to enrol in hygiene program as Nan hotels reopen

A worldwide problem: Ooh look, theirs a little fire here quick, put it out. Don't use your hand...(Read More)

Scientists in China claim new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

It is possible that China scientists are ordered by their Government to say/publish what the Governm...(Read More)

Bangkok-Phuket buses slated for June 1

@ lovingPhuket. . A 1 hour flight from BKK to Phuket is more health dangerous than a 12 hour bus rid...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 