Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus certification

PHUKET: As Phuket gears towards the July 1 reopening to foreign vaccinated tourists, it was confirmed yesterday (June 12) that almost 300 businesses across the island have received Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certification.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Safetyhealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 June 2021, 11:53AM

Kim Steppe, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Blue Elephant, is interviewed after his business received the SHA Plus certification. Photo: PR Phuket

SHA Plus is an extension of the original SHA standard created by the Tourism Authority of Thailand as part of the COVID-19 control and safety measures to provide confidence amongst both Thai and foreign tourists and customers during their time in Thailand.

The main condition required to qualify fo the SHA Plus certification is that 70% of the business’ staff need to have received COVID-19 vaccination and that the highest standards adhering to best practice safety and hygiene are in place.

Phuket Vice Governor, Piyapong Chuwong, confirmed yesterday that SHA Plus badges had been awarded to businesses and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector including hotels and accommodation venues, meeting venues, restaurants, street food stalls, souvenir shops, department stores, shopping centers, convenience stores, travel advisory providers, health and beauty operators and businesses providing sports tourism both on land and water.

Additionally, Vice Governor Piyapong said, there are around 1000 businesses that have the standard SHA certification that can qualify for SHA Plus as soon as they meet the specified requirements.

“The SHA Plus certification ensures safety and helps install confidence within tourists who will be looking to visit Phuket once we re-open,” commented Vice Governor Piyapong.

One of the businesses that was awarded the SHA Plus certification yesterday was Blue Elephant, something that Executive Chairman Kim Steppe said he was particularly proud of as it illustrates a dedication to raising standards of cleanliness and hygiene.