The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus certification

Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus certification

PHUKET: As Phuket gears towards the July 1 reopening to foreign vaccinated tourists, it was confirmed yesterday (June 12) that almost 300 businesses across the island have received Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certification.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Safetyhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 June 2021, 11:53AM

Kim Steppe, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Blue Elephant, is interviewed after his business received the SHA Plus certification. Photo: PR Phuket

Kim Steppe, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Blue Elephant, is interviewed after his business received the SHA Plus certification. Photo: PR Phuket

SHA Plus is an extension of the original SHA standard created by the Tourism Authority of Thailand as part of the COVID-19 control and safety measures to provide confidence amongst both Thai and foreign tourists and customers during their time in Thailand.

The main condition required to qualify fo the SHA Plus certification is that 70% of the business’ staff need to have received COVID-19 vaccination and that the highest standards adhering to best practice safety and hygiene are in place.

Phuket Vice Governor, Piyapong Chuwong, confirmed yesterday that SHA Plus badges had been awarded to businesses and entrepreneurs in the tourism sector including hotels and accommodation venues, meeting venues, restaurants, street food stalls, souvenir shops, department stores, shopping centers, convenience stores, travel advisory providers, health and beauty operators and businesses providing sports tourism both on land and water.

PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

Additionally, Vice Governor Piyapong said, there are around 1000 businesses that have the standard SHA certification that can qualify for SHA Plus as soon as they meet the specified requirements.

“The SHA Plus certification ensures safety and helps install confidence within tourists who will be looking to visit Phuket once we re-open,” commented Vice Governor Piyapong.

One of the businesses that was awarded the SHA Plus certification yesterday was Blue Elephant, something that Executive Chairman Kim Steppe said he was particularly proud of as it illustrates a dedication to raising standards of cleanliness and hygiene.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Broadcast deal could have political spin-off
Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence
Phuket Sandbox Workshop prepares for July 1 reopening
Phuket suffers fifth COVID death in ongoing outbreak
US, China clash as Biden debuts at G7
Krabi man dies after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
Lower hopes for Phuket
Thais get to watch Euro 2020 for free
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
Vaccines key to revive real estate market in tourism provinces
Phuket suffers fourth COVID death in latest outbreak
CRA confirms date and price for Sinopharm vaccine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-prosecutors from Phuket face bribe charge, Pfizer vaccine coming to Thailand? |:| June 11
Meth dealer arrested in Chalong
50 baby turtles hatch after rescue from storm-lashed nest

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

Agreed ! One has to look only at the useless Governor "Serving" Phuket so badly right now....(Read More)

Vaccines key to revive real estate market in tourism provinces

Potential infection aside the real-world restrictions that affect everyone immediately (like freedom...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

Too many "superiors" in Bangkok would lose face if this was cancelled so perhaps they are ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

It's very clear that Phuket officialdom and TAT are swimming in a 'fish bowl', in hands ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

Travel Copenhage- A'dam-Doha-Phuket. Do RT-PCR test, next day departure Copenhage. ( 24 hrs gone...(Read More)

Vaccines key to revive real estate market in tourism provinces

Cyberspyder, just what nation are you referring to as your comment is rather alarming and I'd li...(Read More)

Phuket Sandbox Workshop prepares for July 1 reopening

What can proposed foreign tourist make up about " entry requirements currently expected to be i...(Read More)

Phuket suffers fourth COVID death in latest outbreak

It wasn't the car crash that killed him, it was inertia is the logic of Skip's comorbidity ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Silence is killing confidence

Good article! Hopefully it will be read and, more importantly, understood by the Phuket authorities!...(Read More)

[VIDEO] Phuket: You Should Go There #4 - Kamala

Yeah Cap, I only decided to look after your comment, just to see how bad it really was.....I still o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center

 