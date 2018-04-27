The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Start From: Friday 11 May 2018, 05:00PM to Friday 11 May 2018, 08:00PM

Phuket Business Sundowners (PBS) is a relaxed and informal networking meeting held the 2nd Friday of every month. A small entry fee, THB 500 per person, that includes the first 2 drinks and a light buffet. Make sure to bring lots of business cards, as getting to know each other is what PBS is all about. The first meeting will be held at the Caddy Shack, Kathu - near to the entrance of Loch Palm and Red Mountain Golf Clubs. Please let us know you are coming in a private message on FB. https://www.facebook.com/phuketbusinesssundowners/
Person : Jason
Address : Caddy Shack, Kathu
Phone : 086 479 7471
Website : http://https://www.facebook.com/phuketbusinesssund...
Location

 
