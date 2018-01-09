The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Business Dinner

Start From: Thursday 1 February 2018, 06:30PM to Thursday 1 February 2018, 09:00PM

Phuket Business Dinner Phuket Business Dinner Phuket Business Dinner

PHUKET BUSINESS DINNER by British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) on 'Update and Future Plans for Thailand's Kra Isthmus Project' on Thursday 1 February 2018 at Amari Phuket.

Speakers:Gen. Pongthep Thesprateep, Chairman of Thai Canal Association & Pakdee Tanapura, Board member and International Director of Thai Canal Association. Cost & Payment: THB 890 per person . Payment at the door direct to hotel. Booking on website: http://members.bccthai.com/BCCT/asp/eventdetail.asp?EventID=3172&SponsorID=-1 
Contact details
Person : Greg Watkins
Address : Amari Phuket
Phone : 02 651 5350-3
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
(No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Domestic travel gets tax break push

Good idea from the government to promote lesser known parts of Thailand.There are so many places still to explore in Thailand.Thailand is blessed with...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

So the beaches are public (supposedly) but when you buy land next to a beach and the beach erodes away turning your land into the beach, now the beach...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

Just how stupid do you have to be to start your boat engine with divers in the water and you don't know where they are, that's akin to startin...(Read More)

Phuket beach rights viral video blows out to nothing

The incident has NOT been de-bunked. A lot of spin coming from the resort and Ma-Ann but nothing actually proven yet. It needs a proper land survey to...(Read More)

Domestic travel gets tax break push

Well history shows that...Give them bread and games... at the end is bouncing back. Specially in a country were from high till low salary level so ma...(Read More)

Ex-Buddhist chief among nine charged with graft

And today in PN as well that article as in BangkokPost. ( Crooks in the Temple) Hope people feel not touched in their 'sensebilities'. When ...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

A simple answer on a simple question. The boat driver not start engines when divers are down and he doesn't know about their under water location...(Read More)

Three charged for death of Japanese tourist slashed by dive boat propeller

The instructor is to blame for losing the student however if the Thai captain of the boat wasn't 100% sure where all the divers were and he was in...(Read More)

Domestic travel gets tax break push

Meanwhile, I am astonished that the Thai government continues to implement policies without checking with PN resident experts first. How silly of them...(Read More)

Serious charges await bare-butts Americans

Talking about..denigrating religion and offending sensebilities... Today a fine article in Bangkok Post. > "Crooks in the Temple" <...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.