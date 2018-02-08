PHUKET: Rassada Municipality yesterday (Feb 8) held a meeting together with the Phuket Provincial Land Transportation Office (PLTO) to focus on improving the standard of services at Phuket Bus Terminal 2 in Rassada.

Thursday 8 February 2018, 12:21PM

Busses wait to disembark from Phuket Bus Terminal 2. Photo: PR Dept

Rassada Mayor Phudit Raksarat presided over the meeting, which discussed methods to improve services such as the introduction an automatic queuing and ticketing system, training bus drivers to be safer and training all bus service staff to be more knowledgeable of the transport system.

“Rassada municipality has installed an automatic ticketing system for boarding buses to increase comfort and enhance security measures for passengers, people and tourists.

“The automatic queueing system will be officially available on March 16,” said Mayor Phudit.

The Mayor also signed an agreement on behalf of Rassada Municipality with the Phuket Land Transportation Office and bus service providers to formalise their mutual aims to improve the services at Bus Terminal 2.

“The objective of this meeting is to improve the service of Phuket Bus Terminal 2 and to achieve the objectives of Rassada Municipality of being the best and most modern service station in terms of cleanliness, technology, and safety,” Mayor Phudit said.

“Rassada Municipality has been developing this continuously since we took over responsibility for Phuket Bus Terminal 2,” he added.

Rassada municipality and the Phuket PLTO agreed that staff selling tickets from now on will only sell in their own areas which will be determined by the municipality.

“Also, bus drivers and staff on the bus shall not seek out customers at the entrance of the building or the hall in front of the ticket booths,” he added.