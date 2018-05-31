FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket bus driver dies while repairing faulty brakes

PHUKET: A bus driver died yesterday afternoon when his head was crushed under his vehicle as he carried out repairs on faulty brakes.

Thursday 31 May 2018, 10:21AM

Officials and rescue workers attend the scene of the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4:30pm yesterday (May 30), Lt Anuwat Khunkitti of the Phuket City Police and Kusoldarm rescue workers arrived at the scene, at a bus parking area located behind the Shell gasoline station on Thepkasattri Rd in Sapam, Koh Kaew, to find the body of Natthakit Bamrungrai, 25, from Kamphaengphet province with his head trapped between the rear-left wheel arch and tyre of the bus.

Rescue workers removed the body which was then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Police officers questioned Niwat Boonruang, Mr Natthakit’s colleague who was at the scene, and he told police that he and Mr Natthakit had driven the bus from Bangkok and arrived at the parking area at around 9:30am.

Both Mr Niwat and Mr Natthakit went to sleep and woke up at around 3:30pm. Mr Niwat then carried out checks on the bus ahead of him driving to the Phuket Bus Terminal at 6:30pm.

When checking the bus Mr Niwat discovered there was a problem with the brakes.

Mr Natthakit then went to check the problem and started to carry out repairs.

While carrying out the repairs Mr Natthakit’s head somehow got trapped between the rear-left wheel arch and tyre, killing him instantly.

Investigators are continuing to question Mr Niwat to find whether this was the true cause of death.

Mr Natthakit’s relatives have been made aware of the incident.

 

 

malczx7r | 02 June 2018 - 17:49:55 

Yep no longer in Phuket, great to see the keyboard idiots still exist there, hence why I left. Maybe you could spend your time more wisely learning to use the space bar in your sentences. ;)  I didn't realise that you had to be a resident to comment, maybe you could enlighten me on that ruling?

Rorri_2 | 02 June 2018 - 10:11:13 

I don't understand this comment, "Great to see that daily life on Phuket still attracts even one who publicly announced his movement to Bohol.Or is it that boring over there? Anyway,speaking of:"If you don't know what you are doing then don't touch it"Same could be said for the use of your keyboard," except it seems to come from some poor demented soul, perhaps I mi...

DeKaaskopp | 01 June 2018 - 16:55:24 

Great to see that daily life on Phuket still attracts even one  who publicly announced his movement to Bohol.Or is it that boring over there? Anyway,speaking of:"If you don't know what you are doing then don't touch it"Same could be said for the use of your keyboard!

malczx7r | 01 June 2018 - 15:09:02 

So they are now employing mechanics as bus drivers?  Sad for the man and his family but if you don't know what you are doing then don't touch it.

Nasa12 | 01 June 2018 - 07:46:58 

R.I.P Natthakit Bamrungrai.

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

