PHUKET: A bus driver died yesterday afternoon when his head was crushed under his vehicle as he carried out repairs on faulty brakes.

accidentsdeathpolicetransportEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 31 May 2018, 10:21AM

Officials and rescue workers attend the scene of the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4:30pm yesterday (May 30), Lt Anuwat Khunkitti of the Phuket City Police and Kusoldarm rescue workers arrived at the scene, at a bus parking area located behind the Shell gasoline station on Thepkasattri Rd in Sapam, Koh Kaew, to find the body of Natthakit Bamrungrai, 25, from Kamphaengphet province with his head trapped between the rear-left wheel arch and tyre of the bus.

Rescue workers removed the body which was then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Police officers questioned Niwat Boonruang, Mr Natthakit’s colleague who was at the scene, and he told police that he and Mr Natthakit had driven the bus from Bangkok and arrived at the parking area at around 9:30am.

Both Mr Niwat and Mr Natthakit went to sleep and woke up at around 3:30pm. Mr Niwat then carried out checks on the bus ahead of him driving to the Phuket Bus Terminal at 6:30pm.

When checking the bus Mr Niwat discovered there was a problem with the brakes.

Mr Natthakit then went to check the problem and started to carry out repairs.

While carrying out the repairs Mr Natthakit’s head somehow got trapped between the rear-left wheel arch and tyre, killing him instantly.

Investigators are continuing to question Mr Niwat to find whether this was the true cause of death.

Mr Natthakit’s relatives have been made aware of the incident.