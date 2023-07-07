British International School, Phuket
Phuket’s ‘Buddha’s footprint’ makes 25 finalist attractions in ‘Unseen New Chapters’ campaign

Phuket's 'Buddha's footprint' makes 25 finalist attractions in 'Unseen New Chapters' campaign

BANGKOK:  The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the 25 finalists in the ‘Unseen New Chapters’ campaign comprising of five up-and-coming attractions in each of Thailand’s Northern, Northeastern (Isan), Central, Eastern, and Southern provinces handpicked by Thai tourists as emerging attractions offering new travel experiences.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 7 July 2023 12:15 PM

AT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announces the 25 finalists. Photo: TAT

AT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn announces the 25 finalists. Photo: TAT

The 25 finalist attractions were selected by committees and experts from government agencies and the private sector, including the 45 TAT offices nationwide and tourism entrepreneurs in each province. Photo: TAT

The 25 finalist attractions were selected by committees and experts from government agencies and the private sector, including the 45 TAT offices nationwide and tourism entrepreneurs in each province. Photo: TAT

Buddha’s footprint near the Ko Kaeo Phitsadan Monastery in Phuket. Photo: TAT

Buddha’s footprint near the Ko Kaeo Phitsadan Monastery in Phuket. Photo: TAT

“Through the ‘Unseen New Chapters’ campaign, these attractions will initially become new hot spots for Thai tourists by stimulating domestic travel that will help spread income distribution to local communities and increase liquidity for local tourism operators,” said TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn in the official announcement.

“Ultimately, we hope that the campaign will help contribute more than B880 billion from domestic tourism revenue in 2023,” he added.

TAT opened voting for the ‘Unseen New Chapters’ campaign from May 22 to - June 18, inviting Thai people to participate in the selection of new attractions around the country via the websites: www.tourismthailand.org/unseennewchapters and www.unseennewchapters.com

The 25 finalist attractions were the results of over 547,710 votes received, and more than 1,089,193 visits to the sites.

Voters were able to choose from a total field of 77 tourist attractions – one from each province in Thailand, these having been selected by committees and experts from government agencies and the private sector, including the 45 TAT offices nationwide and tourism entrepreneurs in each province.

To qualify, an attraction needed to meet certain criteria; this included having an interesting story, not yet being widely known by tourists, having a good tourism management system in place, and being easily accessible.

Of the 25 finalist attractions in the Unseen New Chapters campaign, 20 were chosen based on the public’s voting and five by an expert committee.

The full list of the 25 finalist attractions in the New Unseen Chapters campaign was presented as foillows:

Central: Manasikarn Dharma Gallery in Saraburi, Bo Cave on Mount Ibid in Phetchaburi, Thong Pha Phum’s 3D Tunnel in Kanchanaburi, Khao Ngu Stone Park’s Phu Pha Rat Viewpoint in Ratchaburi, and Phra Mahathat Chedi Phakdi Prakat of Wat Thang Sai in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

East: Ko Si Chang in Chon Buri, Wat Maniwong in Nakhon Nayok, Wat Hong Thong in Chachoengsao, Wat Tham Khao Pratun in Rayong, and Khao Shiva Cave (Tham Nam) in Sa Kaeo.

North: That Yai Waterfall in Phetchabun, Phasan in Nakhon Sawan, Wat Phrathat Doi Phra Chan in Lampang, Wat Phrathat Hariphunchai in Lamphun, and Wat Tham Chetawan in Nan.

Northeast: Mo Hin Khao in Chaiyaphum, Phu Bo Bit Forest Park in Loei, Pha Phaya Kupri Viewpoint in Si Sa Ket, Ban Prang Nakhon Community in Nakhon Ratchasima, and Wat Phuttha Wanaram (Wat Pa Wang Nam Yen) in Maha Sarakham.

South: Khao Na Nai Luang Dharma Park in Surat Thani, Mu Ko Kam in Ranong, Buddha’s footprint in the sea at Ko Kaeo Phitsadan Monastery in Phuket, Hin Phap Pha in Nakhon Si Thammarat, and Ko Tarutao in Satun.

Preliminary information on each of the 25 finalist attractions in ‘Unseen New Chapters’ campaign can be found at www.unseennewchapters.com, in Thai language only.

More information and activities relating to the campaign are also on the Facebook page Amazing Thailand, and LINE account @unseennewchapters, or contact the TAT Contact Center 1672 Travel Buddy.

 

