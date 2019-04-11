PHUKET: Several Phuket youth football teams travelled south to Trang last weekend to take part in the annual seven-a-side Woodwork & PSU Mini Football Tournament. The tournament welcomed 32 teams, all from various parts of Southern Thailand, and was held at the Prince of Songkla University (PSU), Trang Campus from April 6 to 7.

Success FC took third place in the U10 tournament. Photo: supplied

Teams were split into three categories: under-10s, under-11s and under-12s.

Phuket teams stood out at the tournament as the under-12s final pitted two Phuket teams against each other, with Sanfan FC beating Phuket United on penalties to be crowned 2019 champions.

In the under-10s, Phuket’s Success FC took the third-place trophy after being beaten by winners, Hat Yai in the semi-final.

In all categories, first place teams were awarded B30,000 in prize money, whilst second place won B20,000 and B10,000 for third.

Vithi Supitak, Chairman of Woodwork Ltd, presided over the opening ceremony on Saturday (Apr 6) and highlighted the tournament’s aims to encourage children who have a love for football to develop their skills at local and regional level, as well as keeping them away from drugs.