Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket boy ‘Gus’, and family, reach Mt Everest Base Camp

Phuket boy ‘Gus’, and family, reach Mt Everest Base Camp

Phuket boy “Gus”, at just 7½ years old, and his mum ‘Nan’ Mansfield and their team of eight, successfully reached Mount Everest Base Camp in their attempt earlier this month.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 November 2022, 09:00AM

Gus and the team. Photo:Supplied

Gus and the team. Photo:Supplied

The Mansfield family reaches new heights. Photo: Supplied

The Mansfield family reaches new heights. Photo: Supplied

Gus at the Base Camp milestone. Photo: Supplied

Gus at the Base Camp milestone. Photo: Supplied

Crossing the Namchee Bridge. Photo: Supplied

Crossing the Namchee Bridge. Photo: Supplied

Gus on a glacier. Photo: Supplied

Gus on a glacier. Photo: Supplied

The Mansfield Family. Photo: Supplied

The Mansfield Family. Photo: Supplied

« »

Here is a report of the achievement from team member Kevin Mansfield:

The team reached the Base Camp at 5,340m on Nov 14.

We believe Gus to be the youngest Thai citizen who has completed the trek, a significant achievement. 

Successful treks in the Himal [Himalayas] depend on several factors. Firstly, the professionalism and experience of the company employed: the efficiency of the back office in case of emergency, proven safety and evacuation protocols, effective communication and workable SOPs (standard operating procedures).

Secondly, the quality of the guides is vital. Their knowledge of the route, the environment (terrain and weather), their ability to read trekkers’ body language, and their ability to communicate important information in a clearly understood manner is fundamental to success.

Thirdly, the fitness level and preparation of the individuals is also a key factor including psychological preparation of what to expect in terms of terrain and temperatures. We saw several adults sitting and crying along the way as they had no idea what they had gotten into. Gus actually encouraged them to keep going.

Our group had ticked all of the boxes, and had worked previously with the trekking company for over 20 years. An added advantage was that between our group, we had over 19 treks to either Everest or Annapurna. A host of experience. 

Following a pre-trek safety brief, and not so comfortable bus ride to a regional airport (probably the most dangerous part of the whole journey), we took a flight to the infamous Lukla airport (also called Tenzing-Hillary Airport), which was where our trek would start. An easy four hours on the first day to get our bodies accustomed to what lay ahead.

Over the next eight days we would cover 71km to reach base camp and ascend vertically over 3,500m ‒ an average of 12km per day. As you ascend above 4,000m the amount of oxygen decreases and by Base Camp, it is difficult to breathe, with physical exertion creating a continued “out of breath feeling”. November is Autumn in Nepal, and the peak season for trekking, so temperatures although cold are manageable with the correct clothing and equipment preparation. Winter starts late November and goes through to February, when trekking is much more difficult with a higher level of risk.

One of the interesting terms used in Nepal to describe the upcoming trail is ‘Nepali flat’, a delightfully optimistic description of a walking path which leads to a lower elevation, but requires a few thousand metres of ascent to reach that lower elevation.

It’s difficult to describe the exhilaration of finally reaching our goal. As a family, to share such an experience, brought an overwhelming emotional response. And there were tears all round. For Gus, he was keen to share the moment with his teachers and students at Kajonkiet Thalang school, where he has received great support. His classmates had been following his progress on YouTube.

Our other Phuket trekkers Michelle Hossack and Sherri Drolet made the trek look easy, a testament to their prior training; If you ever consider trekking in Nepal, follow Gus’s advice.” If I can do it, so can you” just keep trying! 

He will be happy to give you advice!

Note: Our exhilaration has been tempered by the sad news of the tragic passing of two Thai ladies trekking in the western part of Nepal, our thoughts are with their friends and families.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bid for more drinking hours fails
Phuket honours Rama VI
Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket business crackdown, Homeless community committee, 4 more in Michelin Guide || November 25
Bangla readу to impress after another Big Cleaning Day
Reward offered for prisoner on the run
Minimart in central Phuket robbed at knifepoint
Tourism workers face uncertainty
Phuket companies targetted in nominee crackdown
Hurt journos want riot cops probed
Four Phuket restaurants added to Michelin Guide Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road crackdown incoming? Expert’s warning over road projects, Phuket floods || November 24
Tourism operators urged to focus on spending
Sa Ton Pho community still looking for a place to call home
China’s daily COVID cases highest since pandemic began

 

Phuket community
Bid for more drinking hours fails

The 3 hours no selling from 2-5pm is a complete waste of time. Anybody can easily buy alcohol during...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

It's all in: ..."IF there were aggressive law enforcement activities".... See now, no...(Read More)

Hurt journos want riot cops probed

Probed? How about arrested and held for abuse of authority. The storm troopers and their masters bo...(Read More)

Bangla readу to impress after another Big Cleaning Day

Finishing the new drains won't fix the main problem which causes the regular flooding. Much of P...(Read More)

Minimart in central Phuket robbed at knifepoint

Do Phuket police have a fingerprint data base of know criminals, thieves, etc, or can only rely on C...(Read More)

Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

Good luck with that. Go to any 7-11, Macro store, Family mart, etc., and the only ones wearing them ...(Read More)

Four Phuket restaurants added to Michelin Guide Thailand

Esarn beautiful geography? Most of it is dead flat red dirt and rice paddies. Some provinces, such a...(Read More)

Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

About 10 daily Covid fatalities with sure a few of them with underlaying diseases. Project that on a...(Read More)

Health ministry asks to wear masks in crowded places

What percentage of all Russians coming to Phuket are now vaccinated. It is known that many of them a...(Read More)

Phuket companies targetted in nominee crackdown

You made the laws! Your office approved the companies! The land office transferred the properties an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 