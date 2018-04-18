The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket boy, 8, taking the motocross world by storm

MOTOCROSS: An 8-year-old motocross rider from Phuket recently took first place in two race categories of the “Idemitsu Thailand Supercross 2018” held in Sakon Nakhon.

The Phuket News

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 04:55PM

‘Motosung’ became interested in the sport after watching his father train and compete. Photo: Wichian Pravanru
‘Motosung’ became interested in the sport after watching his father train and compete. Photo: Wichian Pravanru

The boy, Kittipat “Motosung” Pravanram, a student at Plukpanya Municipal School won first place in both the 50cc and 65cc race categories which are open to 9 years and under and 11 years and under respectively.

Motosung’s father Wichian Pravanrum said that his son has had a passion for motocross for a long time.

“From when Motosung was younger, whenever I went to participate in a race or practice I always took him with me. When he was four I allowed him to start riding a 50cc motocross bike, and when I noticed he was becoming good I encouraged him to participate in some local races,” he said.

“When he was 6, he took part in the FMSCT Thailand Supercross in Surat Thani. This was his very first competitive event and he took third place.

“He then competed throughout the remaining 2016 season and at the end of the year he won second place in the 50cc category for those aged 7 and under. In addition, he also won first place at a BRIC event held at the Chang International Circuit (Buriram),” Wichian explained in a recent interview with The Phuket News’ Thailanguage sister paper Khao Phuket.

QSI International School Phuket

This year Motosung joined the Idemitsu Thailand Supercross 2018, where he first competed at Khao Yai and won first place. For the third races at Sakon Nakhon, he also won first place. He will next compete at Kamphaeng Phet this weekend (April 21-22).

In addition to Motosung, two of his friends from Phuket also race for the same team – Patong Motocross Kids – and are also doing well on the national motocross circuit.

Tinnapat “Hardy” Anafarang won first place in the 7 years and under category, while Natakorn “ Yodchai” Kammayi is gaining more experience and also doing well in races.

Wichai said that his son and his friends are good role models for Phuket youths and that they should be sending a message to young people in Phuket.

“I would like to advise teenagers who always illegally use public roads for racing and cause nuisances for the public to stop their actions. Come and watch Motosung, Hardy and Yodchai and see what they do. They show a fine example of good riding,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.