MOTOCROSS: An 8-year-old motocross rider from Phuket recently took first place in two race categories of the “Idemitsu Thailand Supercross 2018” held in Sakon Nakhon.

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 04:55PM

‘Motosung’ became interested in the sport after watching his father train and compete. Photo: Wichian Pravanru

The boy, Kittipat “Motosung” Pravanram, a student at Plukpanya Municipal School won first place in both the 50cc and 65cc race categories which are open to 9 years and under and 11 years and under respectively.

Motosung’s father Wichian Pravanrum said that his son has had a passion for motocross for a long time.

“From when Motosung was younger, whenever I went to participate in a race or practice I always took him with me. When he was four I allowed him to start riding a 50cc motocross bike, and when I noticed he was becoming good I encouraged him to participate in some local races,” he said.

“When he was 6, he took part in the FMSCT Thailand Supercross in Surat Thani. This was his very first competitive event and he took third place.

“He then competed throughout the remaining 2016 season and at the end of the year he won second place in the 50cc category for those aged 7 and under. In addition, he also won first place at a BRIC event held at the Chang International Circuit (Buriram),” Wichian explained in a recent interview with The Phuket News’ Thailanguage sister paper Khao Phuket.

This year Motosung joined the Idemitsu Thailand Supercross 2018, where he first competed at Khao Yai and won first place. For the third races at Sakon Nakhon, he also won first place. He will next compete at Kamphaeng Phet this weekend (April 21-22).

In addition to Motosung, two of his friends from Phuket also race for the same team – Patong Motocross Kids – and are also doing well on the national motocross circuit.

Tinnapat “Hardy” Anafarang won first place in the 7 years and under category, while Natakorn “ Yodchai” Kammayi is gaining more experience and also doing well in races.

Wichai said that his son and his friends are good role models for Phuket youths and that they should be sending a message to young people in Phuket.

“I would like to advise teenagers who always illegally use public roads for racing and cause nuisances for the public to stop their actions. Come and watch Motosung, Hardy and Yodchai and see what they do. They show a fine example of good riding,” he said.