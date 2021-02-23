Phuket bowls returns with ‘Hollywood Invitational’

BOWLS: After a sustained period of inaction to allow green renovation and to mark the return from exile and quarantine of Greg “Hollywood” Holman, the Phuket bowls competition season finally returned in earnest to Kamala bowls club last Friday (Feb 19).



By Robert Knight

Thursday 25 February 2021, 09:30AM

All the participants gather after the Hollywood Invitational singles championship at Kamala bowls club. Photo: Robert Knight.

The Hollywood Invitational singles championship was a brand new majors event curated by Greg himself that saw an impressive 18 entries into a league and knock-out based format.

The decision was made to have six leagues with the winners plus the two best second placed bowlers advancing to the last eight. Those that did not make it through the league format would contest a “plate” competition in pairs.

With a strong field and a random draw throwing up some tough leagues in the initial stages, it was going to take some exceptional and consistent bowling to lift the trophy.

Progressing to final stages for the first time were “Rocky” (Dr. Rock) Chalmers and two female Thai bowlers, Noon and Nidnoy Vorada.

Several previous champions of note were early casualties and, with Dean Lambert only one of two previous majors winners remaining in the last eight, the chances of a new champion being crowned were quite high.

After two tough semi finals, Dean and Noon made it through to the final, Noon being the first female finalist for some years and Dean also making it to another final after a long period without singles success.

Despite Noon coming into the contest as an underdog, the form book during the competition thus far suggested no one was sure of the outcome of the final.

However, as the final progressed, nerves appeared to affect her as Dean rolled back the years and used all his previous experience in finals to ease to a surprisingly comfortable 10-3 victory and become the first ever Hollywood Invitational champion.

The consensus was that Dean had been the best bowler overall on the day, form that he maintained into the final and therefore was a deserving winner. Noon performed admirably and will no doubt have benefited from the experience to stand her in good stead for future competitions.

Many others were unable to replicate their fine club day form and convert into trophies - something for them to work on perhaps for future competitions?

In the competition for those that dropped out in the first stage, a female Thai bowler did make it into the winners circle as Kunlawo Jaew teamed up with Ray Austin to beat Larry Fitzpatrick and Pierre Hammar to claim the inaugural Hollywood plate.

Major competitions in the pipeline include the Kamala Pairs Championships on March 15, The Phuket Open singles Championship on April 9 and the annual Veterans versus Youngsters, date yet to be confirmed.

Kamala Lawn Bowls Club is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday with all welcome to join the members on those days for a 3pm start. Private parties and other groups are welcome on other days by appointment and all equipment is provided.

For further details please contact the club on 0991307299 or 0948987476.