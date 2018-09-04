Phuket-bound minivan driver fined for refusal to slow down

PHUKET: A Phuket-bound minivan driver has been suspended for 30 days and fined B5,000 for speeding, being aggressive towards passengers and failure to use a GPS.

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 September 2018, 12:17PM

Van driver Wechayan Yongbangsai defies passengers’ requests for him to slow down last Friday (Aug 31). Photo: Screengrab from video clip

The minivan’s owner was fined B50,000 for operating a for-charter-only minivan as a regular passenger service. The Surat Thani provincial land transport office took action against driver Wechayan Yongbangsai after a video was posted on social media showing him travelling at 130km/h on a trip from Surat Thani to Phuket last Friday (Aug 31). He also emotionally rejected foreign tourists’ requests that he slow down, and even told them to get out of the van if they did not feel safe because he knew what he was doing. He was fined for being impolite, scary driving and failure to use a global positioning system, said Teerayut Sukrat, a local land transport official. Charnnarong Boonjui, the van owner, was fined B50,000 for operating a van registered only for charter services on a regular route without the appropriate licence. The transport officials imposed the penalties at the van terminal in Surat Thani municipality yesterday (Sept 3). Read original story here.