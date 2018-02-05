PHUKET: A Boeing jet carrying 380 tourists from Moscow to Phuket was forced to make an emergency landing in India due to technical issues yesterday morning (Feb 4).

Monday 5 February 2018, 09:57AM

The Nordwind Boeing 777-330ER (the one pictured here) failed to reach Phuket yesterday (Feb 4) due to technical problems. Photo: Anna Zvereva / Wikimedia Commons

The Boeing 777-330ER aircraft, belonging to the Nordwind Airlines’ fleet, made an emergency landing in the Indian capital New Dehli around 7am (about 5:30am local time), reported the Russian Association of Tour Operators (ATOR), citing Nordwind’s mother-company PEGAS Touristik.

The plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to undisclosed technical issues. As reported by ATOR, the issues could not be fixed by New Dehli airport staff, thus forcing some 380 tourists to wait at least overnight until two other planes could pick them to continue their journey.

After the forced landing in Delhi, passengers and crew had to spend about nine hours on board while the visa formalities were being solved. Then all of them were accommodated in hotels.

“Passengers feel fine, none of the has complained about their health so far,” said Mikhail Vorobyev, head of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in India, when contacted by TASS news agency yesterday afternoon.

Mr Vorobyev also mentioned that weather conditions in Moscow at the time prevented the pick-up planes from leaving the Russian capital and flying to India.

“According to our data, the departure of these planes from Moscow was delayed due to weather conditions. So far the passengers remain in the Indian capital. They will have to spend the night here,” Mr Vorobyev said.

The stranded tourists are presumed to be mostly Russian clients of Pegas Touristik.

Update: Both reserve planes from Moscow have now reached Delhi, picked up the tourists and left India for Phuket.