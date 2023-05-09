Phuket boats ordered to ready for heavy weather fallout

PHUKET: Phuket Marine Office Chief Nachapong Pranit has ordered all boat operators to check their vessels for seaworthiness ahead of heavy weather forecast for the region from Thursday through Sunday (May 11-14).

weathermarineSafetytransporttourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 May 2023, 10:56AM

All vessels less than 13 metres in length are banned from putting to sea during the period, Mr Nachapong said plainly in an order issued yesterday (May 8).

All boat operators must strictly follow all order by authorities during the period, he added.

“The Meteorological Department has issued an announcement on the low pressure cell covering the lower Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a tropical cyclone,” Mr Nachapong explained.

“It is expected to move through the central Bay of Bengal and the upper Andaman Sea. After that, it will move closer to the coast of Myanmar.

“As a result, the southwestern monsoon that blows moisture from the Andaman Sea to cover Thailand is stronger. Such characteristics will cause continuous rain and some heavy to very heavy rain in Thailand during May 11-14,” Mr Nachapong continued.

“Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are getting stronger. The upper Andaman Sea will have waves 2-4 meters high and more than 4 meters in thunderstorm areas, while in the lower Andaman Sea the waves will be about 2 meters high and more than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas,” he warned.

“Therefore, we have issued a warning notice and requested that all ships in the Andaman Sea sail with caution and avoid the risk of sailing in thunderstorm areas.

“Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should refrain from leaving the shore during the said days, and we ask the public to closely follow announcements from the Meteorological Department in order to comply with the safety measures in navigation,” Mr Nachapong said.

“In addition, the Phuket Regional Harbor Office is emphasising that the ship’s master and the ship’s commander increase caution when at sea, and avoid sailing far from shore and in areas prone to thunderstorms.

“Small boats in the sea in the area of Phuket. with a length of less than 13 meters are not to leave shore to the open sea during May 11-14, and all boat controllers must check the readiness of the hull, boat engine along with providing tools and safety equipment for the ship.

“Life-saving equipment, life vests, fire-fighting equipment and communication devices must be readily available and ship captains must assess the weather along their sea route and keep track of the news and alerts from the Meteorological Department and government agencies that are closely related and strictly follow the instructions of the supervisor and officials for safety,” Mr Nachapong concluded.