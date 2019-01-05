THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes

PHUKET: Phuket Marine Office Acting Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has confirmed that the ban on boats from leaving shore for safety reasons due to the weather fallout from tropical storm Pabuk will be lifted, effective midnight tonight.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 January 2019, 07:02PM

Phuket Marine Office Acting Director Wiwat Chitchertwong (left) announced that the ban will be lifted at midnight tonight. Photo: PR Dept

The decision to not extend ban, initially set in force from Wednesday through today (Jan 3-5), was made at a meeting at the “disaster command centre” set up at Phuket Provincial Hall this afternoon. Presiding over the meeting was Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai.

The decision also follows Pabyuk being downgraded to a “tropical depression” and passing over the southwest coast to over the Andaman Sea earlier today (Jan 5).

The ban be lifted from 00:01 hours Jan 6, Mr Wiwat confirmed.

“We have been closely monitoring the weather and the ban was in force through January 4-5, but at the meeting at 23pm today the decision was made to lift the ban,” he said.

“Fishing boats and commercial boats will be allowed to the Andaman Sea tomorrow,” he added.

However, Mr Wiwat stressed that marine officials and Royal Thai Navy personnel will continue to monitor boats departing the 24 major piers in Phuket to ensure that safety standards are still adhered to.

“This is to ensure that all ships are safe and not affected by weather conditions,” he said.

Mr Wiwat also stressed for all people to keep updated on weather reports and forecasts.

Weather warnings can be found at the Thai Meteorological Department website (click here) or by calling the 24-hour weather forecast hotline 1182, he added.

 

 

