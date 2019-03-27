THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office issued a notice today calling for all boat operators “to be careful” while a high-powered delegation conducts a marine life inspection tour between Ao Po Grand Marina to Rassada Pier tomorrow (Mar 28).

marinepolitics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 March 2019, 06:26PM

The notice asked boat operators to be careful while the high-powered Asean delegation were conducting their tour. Image: Phuket Marine Office

The announcement, No. 7/2019, was issued by Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong*.

“Ministers and senior telecommunications and information technology officials of the 10 Asean member states, including the Asean Secretary-General and staff, will go to study marine life from Ao Po Grand Marina to Rassada Pier tomorrow (Mar 28) from 2pm – 5:30pm,” Mr Wiwat noted.

“For safety, boat users please be careful when operating boats during that time,” he wrote.

The delegation tomorrow will comprise the ministers and top-level officials attending the Asean Digital Minister’s Retreat, following the 18th Asean Telecommunications and IT Ministers Meeting (TELMIN).

Among them will be Asean Secretary-General Dato Paduka Lim Jock Hoi, a former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade for Brunei Darussalam.

Splash Beach Club

Mr Lim and is the 14th Secretary-General of Asean. He assumed his duties on January 1, 2018. The position is for a term of five years.

Thailand has been chosen as the host country for a variety of high-level Asean meetings to be held at selected locations throughout the year.

The area where the delegation will visit is well known for being busy with tour speedboats heading to and from nearby islands.

* Mr Wiwat was installed as Acting Director of the Phuket Marine Office in the immediate aftermath of the Phoenix tour boat disaster off Phuket in July last year. He was officially installed as Director of the Phuket Marine Office in January this year.

 

 

