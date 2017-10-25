PHUKET: A 66-year old fishing boat mechanic has died of what police suspect are health issues during an overnight fishing trip to Koh Racha in the early hours of this morning (Oct 25).

Wednesday 25 October 2017, 02:08PM

Police question a crew member at Rassada Pier this morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Santi Prakobpran of the Phuket City Police confirmed that police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to inspect the ‘Chokpornwassana’ fishing boat at Rassada Pier at 9.10am this morning.

The body of Mr Wanchai Sonkhao from Nakhon Sri Thammarat was in the fishing boat, “there were no wounds on his body,” Lt Col Santi said.

“He had been dead for about six hours. Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation took his body to Vachira Phuket Hospiral for a medical examination,” he said.

“After speaking to the boat crew, we discovered that Mr Wanchai was a mechanic of the boat. Before the accident, about 3 am this morning, the boat was parked near Koh Racha. Mr Wanchai had helped with ropes and motor control before he collapsed and fell unconscious.

“The crew saw the incident and tried to help, but they were too late. Mr Wanchai died in the time following,” he added.

“The crew then notified the ship owner, who called police and they brought his body back to the pier.

“Officials believe that the cause is likely to be from a disease or health problem due to his age. However, the doctor will need to conduct a proper examination,” said Lt Col Santi.

“Then his body will be sent to his relatives to carry out religious rites,” he added.