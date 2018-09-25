PHUKET: A 30-year-old boat mechanic died yesterday when he got neck trapped in the boats engine while carrying out routine maintenance on the vessel.

accidentsdeathmarinepolicetourism

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 September 2018, 10:21AM

At 7:30pm yesterday (Sept 24) Chalong Police was notified that a body had been found inside the engine compartment of the Blueket catamaran docked at Chalong Pier.

Lt Col Khanan Somrak from the Chalong Police together with other officers, Phuket Ramjai Rescue Foundation members and officials from the Tourist Assistance Centre arrived at the scene to find the body of boat mechanic Wanchai Yuttasang, 30, inside the engine compartment with his neck stuck in the boat’s engine.

It took rescue workers about an hour to remove Mr Wanchai’s body from the boat before transferring in to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Upon investigation, the boat’s captain Prasong Jaruk, 39, said that the boat is used to service foreign tourists. At 4:30pm he and his staff, including Mr Wanchai, departed Racha Island and stopped at Coral Island.

Mr Wanchai went to check in the engine compartment as is usual procedure.

When the boat arrived at Chalong Pier the boat’s passengers disembarked. It was then realised that Mr Wnachai had not come out from the engine compartment so they went to investigate.

This is when they discovered the body of Mr Wanchai inside the compartment so they called police.

Police believe that Mr Wanchai slipped and fell while entering the engine compartment causing him to fall onto the engine and get his neck caught.

However, officers will investigate further to find out all the facts.