Phuket’s Boat Lagoon Yachting sets B1.4bn record import of private yachts

PHUKET: Phuket-based Boat Lagoon Yachting has made history in the region’s yachting industry with the importation to the region of the largest single shipment of luxury yachts, worth over B1.4 billion.

marine, economics, tourism, transport,

Saturday 20 January 2018, 01:01PM

The shipment comprises nine luxury yachts manufactured in the United Kingdom by luxury yacht builders Princess Yachts, in sizes ranging from 62 feet to a superyacht of over 100 feet, said a release issued to The Phuket News.

“This very large shipment helps further solidify Boat Lagoon Yachting’s position as Thailand’s leading importer of luxury yachts and one of the largest in the region,” said Boat Lagoon Yachting Managing Director Vrit Yongsakul.

“It adds to the 200 boats we already have in the water throughout the region, giving us the economy of scale to further invest in the most comprehensive after-sales and maintenance facilities,” he added.

“We are seeing surging interest in the yachting lifestyle, especially in Thailand. It’s largely being driven by the appeal of the absolute privacy that luxury yachts provide an owner together with giving the owner an ability to reach beautiful and uncrowded beaches, and at any time at the owner’s pleasure. Because of the level of comfort and luxury of modern yachts, it’s like taking your own condominium with you, complete with living room, kitchen and bedrooms,” Mr Vrit said.

Mr Vrit noted that yachting was also a very social sport where friends and family take several yachts out together to go cruising to islands in the way that owners of luxury sports cars or motorcycles will go out in groups during weekends, helping to cement long-lasting friendships.

He also pointed out that global experience shows that the yachting lifestyle increases in popularity as a country’s per capita GDP approaches US$10,000 – and with Thailand’s per capita GDP now at around US$6,000, the sport is seeing rising interest.

The fleet of new arrivals includes a Princess 62, Princess 64, two Princess S65s, a Princess 68, two 80-foot Princess 75 motor yachts, an 88-foot Princess 88 motor yacht and a 100-foot Princess 30M superyacht, all ranging in prices from around B80 million to B450mn each.

“The Princess 62 is the newest addition to the Princess line of luxury yachts and incorporates the latest ship-building technology to make the yacht lighter, stronger and more fuel-efficient and with an interior design that is bright and airy,” Mr Vrit added.

Boat Lagoon has already made substantial investment in its own maintenance infrastructure that includes its own B1.2bn, 80-rai service and maintenance facility. The company has more than 80 staff, with many experienced staff including expatriate engineers, noted the release.

Boat Lagoon Yachting, now touted as Thailand’s largest importer and distributor of luxury yachts, was founded at Phuket’s Boat Lagoon Marina in Koh Kaew, north of Phuket Town, 23 years ago.

The company now has nine offices in five countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the Maldives, as well as five branches in Thailand in Bangkok, Pattaya, Krabi, Koh Samui and Phuket.

 

 
