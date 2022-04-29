Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

PHUKET: The driver of a BMW who refused to pull over to let an ambulance through in Phuket Town will be summoned to be fined for breach of the Traffic Act, Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit has confirmed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 April 2022, 12:32PM

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit has confirmed the driver will be fined, but not more than B500. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rescue teams was transporting an injured woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital when they were intentionally delayed by the BMW. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver will be fined for obstructing an ambulance. Photo: Anit Jenrob

The move follows a video clip posted online yesterday showing the BMW sedan refusing to move to the left to allow the ambulance through, which was transporting an injured woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital. The ambulance had its warning lights flashing and was sounding its siren.

Worse, while refusing to move out of the way, the driver of the BMW drove down the centre of the road to prevent the ambulance from passing. The driver maintained a slow speed and periodically braked with no reason, as if intentionally attempting to delay the ambulance from proceeding.

The video stirred outrage online, and was quickly shared among many social media sites popular with Phuket residents.

Col Sarawut this morning (Apr 29) confirmed that officers had seen the video posted online.

“We can identify the owner of the vehicle from the licence plates. The owner will be called in to identify the driver at that time so that person can be fined for breach of Sections 76 of the Traffic Act,” he said.

“It is an offence to obstruct an emergency vehicle,” he said.

However, Col Sarawut confirmed that the fine could be no more than B500.

The driver’s behaviour caused deep concern by the Kusoldharm rescue workers who were the medical team in the ambulance.

“We urge all people to make way for ambulances. You never know if we are transporting a person with serious injuries, where a fraction of a minute might mean the difference between life and death,” said Anit Jenrob, head of the rescue team.