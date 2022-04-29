tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

PHUKET: The driver of a BMW who refused to pull over to let an ambulance through in Phuket Town will be summoned to be fined for breach of the Traffic Act, Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit has confirmed.

transportcrimeaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 29 April 2022, 12:32PM

The driver will be fined for obstructing an ambulance. Photo: Anit Jenrob

The driver will be fined for obstructing an ambulance. Photo: Anit Jenrob

The rescue teams was transporting an injured woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital when they were intentionally delayed by the BMW. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rescue teams was transporting an injured woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital when they were intentionally delayed by the BMW. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit has confirmed the driver will be fined, but not more than B500. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket City Police Chief Col Sarawut Chuprasit has confirmed the driver will be fined, but not more than B500. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The move follows a video clip posted online yesterday showing the BMW sedan refusing to move to the left to allow the ambulance through, which was transporting an injured woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital. The ambulance had its warning lights flashing and was sounding its siren.

Worse, while refusing to move out of the way, the driver of the BMW drove down the centre of the road to prevent the ambulance from passing. The driver maintained a slow speed and periodically braked with no reason, as if intentionally attempting to delay the ambulance from proceeding.

The video stirred outrage online, and was quickly shared among many social media sites popular with Phuket residents.

Col Sarawut this morning (Apr 29) confirmed that officers had seen the video posted online.

“We can identify the owner of the vehicle from the licence plates. The owner will be called in to identify the driver at that time so that person can be fined for breach of Sections 76 of the Traffic Act,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

“It is an offence to obstruct an emergency vehicle,” he said.

However, Col Sarawut confirmed that the fine could be no more than B500.

The driver’s behaviour caused deep concern by the Kusoldharm rescue workers who were the medical team in the ambulance.

“We urge all people to make way for ambulances. You never know if we are transporting a person with serious injuries, where a fraction of a minute might mean the difference between life and death,” said Anit Jenrob, head of the rescue team.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Apirath | 29 April 2022 - 15:26:43 

Might as well not to fine if it’s just Bt 500. BMW driver should have his license confiscated, pending a psychiatrist’s assessment. Also the driver should have points deducted for the offence

christysweet | 29 April 2022 - 14:00:52 

Blacked out windows, AC, radio blaring or on the phone.  Drivers are completely oblivious  to what's around them. The fines should be anchored to income- or value of the vehicle. 500 baht is a lot for a minimum wager worker but nothing for  the wealthy who can afford  such cars.

Fascinated | 29 April 2022 - 13:21:00 

What a complete sphincter. Needs naming and shaming. B500- what a joke. Unfortunately its all to common to see ambos trying to get through traffic and people not moving out of their way. Minibuses have form for it as well.

CaptainJack69 | 29 April 2022 - 12:43:55 

Of course this is disgusting behaviour and 500B is a joke. Sort it out Thailand!

A related point though. Why do they drive with their flashing lights on but no siren even when they're not attending an emergency? If they would stop this misleading practice then there'd be no confusion. Lights and siren means emergency, otherwise it's a normal van. Easy.

And it would be a BMW drive...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand Pass is now open for test-free applications
Phuket Governor order eases COVID restrictions
Phuket drug raids land 9kg of ‘ice’, more than 54k meth pills
Deputy PM Jurin touts Bhutan trade talks in Phuket
Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award
Tourism fee of B300 set for Q3
China megacity mass-tests, cancels flights after suspected COVID case
Phuket marks 73 new COVID cases, no deaths
Thailand Pass stays, but in ‘faster form’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Health officials to propose end of Thailand Pass, Phuket officials test e-scooters || April 28
DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land
Phuket real estate market shows a heartbeat
EU defies gas ‘blackmail’ as Russia pushes deeper into Ukraine
Phuket road accident blackspots identified
Former boxer caught for stealing bag off Briton in Krabi

 

Phuket community
Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

Wonder how much Vice Master Prab had to pay the Tourism Minister for those accolades. Everything inv...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids land 9kg of ‘ice’, more than 54k meth pills

Good work. ...(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

Might as well not to fine if it’s just Bt 500. BMW driver should have his license confiscated, pen...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

Is this new Department Of Special Investigations office being set yp here in Phuket going to investi...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

These scooters are begining to be problem in Australia because they can't be registered for road...(Read More)

Tourism Minister presents Patong Bay Hill hotel COVID-prevention award

my Gosh! What a joke! I'm disgusted.....(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

Blacked out windows, AC, radio blaring or on the phone. Drivers are completely oblivious to what&#...(Read More)

Phuket officials give electric scooters a test ride

Een 'becoming' problem in S'pore is that people are use to slow biking push bikes on her...(Read More)

DSI chief inspects claims to B50bn Phuket beachfront land

I recall many businesses evicted from mid Bang tao Beach which led to it being a forlorn and trashy ...(Read More)

Phuket BMW driver to be fined for obstructing ambulance

What a complete sphincter. Needs naming and shaming. B500- what a joke. Unfortunately its all to com...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
PaintFX
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 