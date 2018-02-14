PHUKET: The Phuket Regional Blood Center (PRBC) issued an appeal this morning (Feb 14) for donations of O-negative blood due to a shortage of supplies.

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 02:30PM

A man makes a much-needed donation of blood during a Phuket blood-donation drive. Photo: The Phuket News / file

“We need O-negative blood after a patient who was involved in an accident required an urgent operation at Bangkok Hospital Phuket,” said a supervisor at PRBC who asked not to be named.

“Donations of all blood are welcome. However, right now there is a shortage of specifically O-negative blood,” she added.

The alarm was raised after The Phuket News sought information from at Bangkok Hospital Phuket about the patient, who the hospital confirmed today (Feb 14) had already successfully undergone the operation.

“She has had the operation and is stable. However, we had to use blood supplies from other patients whose cases were less urgent. This means there is still a general shortage (of blood in stock),” said a staffer at the hospital.

People who want to donate blood can go to either the PRBC located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd in Phuket Town or the blood bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The Phuket Regional Blood Centre is open the following hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm

Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm

Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm

For more information call the PRBC at 076-251178 or 081-9588854.

To see if you are eligible to donate blood in Phuket please see here.