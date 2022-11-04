Chef’s Market
Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations

Phuket Blood Bank, Red Cross reach out for donations

PHUKET: The Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross invite Thais and foreigners to donate blood at various locations across the island throughout November.

healthSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 4 November 2022, 05:38PM

The Phuket Red Cross blood donation bus. Photo: Phuket Red Cross

The Phuket Red Cross blood donation bus. Photo: Phuket Red Cross

Vachira Phuket Hospital donation schedule for November. Photo: PR Phuket

Vachira Phuket Hospital donation schedule for November. Photo: PR Phuket

The Phuket Red Cross donation schedule for November. Photo: Phuket Red Cross

The Phuket Red Cross donation schedule for November. Photo: Phuket Red Cross

The Phuket Red Cross donation schedule for November. Photo: Phuket Red Cross

The Phuket Red Cross donation schedule for November. Photo: Phuket Red Cross

« »

The Blood Bank of Vachira Phuket Hospital is organising a series of outreach clinics to accept blood donations at various locations. Some places will be served by a special bus. In other locations medics will occupy spaces provided by businesses and government structures.

The dates, times and locations of where people can donate blood for Vachira Phuket Hospital throughout November are as follows:

  • Nov 7-11 – 10am-4pmLimelight Avenue, Phuket Town;

  • Nov 14-15 – 10am-4pmBig SuperCheap, Rassada;

  • Nov 16 – 10am-3pm – Nai Yang Beach Resort, Nai Yang;

  • Nov 17 – 10am-3pm – Kathu Wittaya School, Kathu;

  • Nov 18 – 10am-3pmRassada Municipality, Rassada;

  • Nov 22 – 10am-3pmPa Khlok Municipality, Pa Khlok;

  • Nov 23 – 10am-3pmKathu Municipality, Kathu;

  • Nov 24 – 10am-3pm – Thalang Hospital, Thalang;

  • Nov 28 – 10am-3pmPhuket Revenue Office, Phuket Town;

  • Nov 29 – 10am-3pmThalang District Office, Thalang;

  • Nov 30 – 10am-3pm3rd Navy Area Command, Panwa.

People can also donate blood at the Blood Bank on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital:

  • Monday to Friday – 8:30am to 8pm;
  • Weekends and holidays – 8:30am to 3pm;
  • Telephone 076-361234 ext 1287.

The Phuket chapter of the Red Cross will be separately organising a series of mobile clinics for blood donors in Phuket.

The dates, times and locations for the Red Cross mobile centres are as follows:

  • Nov 8 – 11.30am-3.30pmLotus’s on Bypass Rd., Samkong;

  • Nov 8 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s Thalang, Thalang;

  • Nov 10 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s on Bypass Rd., Samkong;

  • Nov 10 – 1pm-4pm – Blue Canyon Conuntry Club, Thalang;

  • Nov 14 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s on Bypass Rd., Samkong;

  • Nov 14 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s Thalang, Thalang;

  • Nov 16 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s Thalang, Thalang;

  • Nov 18 – 9am-3pm – Srinagarindra The Princess Mother School, Sapan Hin;

  • Nov 18 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s Thalang, Thalang;

  • Nov 22 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s on Bypass Rd., Samkong;

  • Nov 22 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s Thalang, Thalang;

  • Nov 24 – 9am-3pm – Phuket 9 / Rawai Park, Rawai;

  • Nov 24 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s Thalang, Thalang;

  • Nov 28 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Lotus’s on Bypass Rd., Samkong;

  • Nov 28 – 11.30am-3.30pm – Makro Rawai, Rawai;

  • Nov 30 – 11am-3pm – Premium Outlet, Rassada;

  • Nov 30 – noon-6pm – Central Floresta, Kathu.

People can also donate blood directly at the Phuket Red Cross Office in Phuket Town:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 8:30am to 4:30pm;
  • Tuesday, Thursday – 8:30am to 8pm;
  • Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays – 9am to 3pm;
  • Telephones – 076-251178 ext. 2 or 081-9588854.

All blood types are needed at Phuket Blood Bank and Phuket Red Cross. Bothe Thais ands foreigners are encouraged and welcome to come and donate.

Rh-negative blood is specifically precious as there are not many people with this type of blood in Asia.

The rules for donating blood in Phuket can be found here.

