Phuket blanked as AirAsia to resume domestic flights from May 1

BANGKOK: AirAsia Thailand will resume its domestic operations from May 1 for passengers in need of travel with strict health controls and social distancing protocol in place, the company announced today.

tourismtransportCOVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 April 2020, 06:16PM

Thai AirAsia will resume domestic fights on May 1, but not to Phuket. Photo: AirAsia

However, Phuket has not yet been announced as one of the domestic destinations the popular carrier will fly to.

The strict measures to be enforced are in compliance  with the regulations set by the Ministry of Public Health and Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, said an announcement issued this afternoon (Apr 24).

The measures include seat distancing onboard, mask wearing throughout flights and suspension of food and beverage service. AirAsia will also be disinfecting all airplanes and shuttle buses daily to ensure the highest level of safety for all guests and staff.

AirAsia Thailand CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya explained that after closely monitoring the pandemic situation and a relaxation in government controls, AirAsia has decided to resume domestic operations from May 1, providing services for guests who need to travel, whether for personal or business reasons, the announcement said.

The decision was reached after consultation with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand as well as other carriers.

The routes to be resumed include Don Mueang to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Panom, Roi Et, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, as well as cross-region connection of Chiang Mai - Hat Yai.

For additional information on available routes will be updated via the airline’s official facebook page.

“Our highest priority in returning to service is the health and wellbeing of our guests and staff, with strict hygiene controls in place, against the spread of COVID-19.  For the sake of our passengers and personnel, we are implementing additional measures and regulations to ensure  their safety when traveling with us,” said the announcement.

Among the additional measures are:

  1. Guests will be distanced with alternate seating and appropriate controls right from booking. The airline will sell a limited number of seats on every flight in accordance with social distancing measures. Social distancing will also be enforced on  the shuttle bus as well as in the service counters. 
  2. Guests will be required to wear their own face masks throughout their journey including during check-in and baggage claim.
  3. Strictly no consumption of food and beverage onboard. AirAsia’s meals service will be temporarily discontinued. 
  4. Guests are to be screened in accordance with airport regulations, including body temperature scan during boarding.  Passengers with a body temperature above 37.3 Celsius or exhibiting symptoms including sneezing or coughing will be denied travel.
  5. Only one piece of personal bag such as a laptop bag or a ladies’ handbag or a small bag weighing no more than 5 kilograms will be permitted as carry-on baggage. The size must not exceed the dimension of 40cm (H) x 30cm (W) X 10 cm(D) and fit under the seat in front of the passenger. For other additional baggage within allowed 7 kilograms will be checked in with no additional cost. This is to facilitate social distancing especially during embarkation and disembarkation. 
  6. Guests  are recommended to perform self-check-in via the AirAsia mobile app or kiosks to reduce personal contact.

In addition, the cabin crew and other involved operational staff performing duties on the flight will be checked for body temperature every time before and after the duty, including wearing protective equipment such as masks, goggles and gloves throughout the service. 

AirAsia will disinfect its airplanes, shuttle buses, service counters and check-in kiosks on a daily basis. All AirAsia aircraft are fitted with hospital-grade HEPA Filters that protect against 99.999% of particles and airborne contaminants such as viruses and bacteria, noted the announcement.

Guests may check and book available flights  via www.airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile application or at AirAsia sale-counters at airports across Thailand, it added.

