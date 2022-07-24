Tengoku
Phuket bikers to ‘Ride for Mom’

Phuket bikers to ‘Ride for Mom’

PHUKET: A ‘Ride For Mom’ motorbike rally and concert event in Phuket organsied to celebrate Mother’s Day on Aug 12 is hoped to attract some 1,500 attendees. Proceeds from the event, which includes a concert by legendary Thai folk rock band Carabao, will go towards buying heart surgery medical equipment for Vachira Phuket Hospital.

CommunityCulture
By The Phuket News

Sunday 24 July 2022, 05:28PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The event was announced by joint organisers Phuket Bike Week Association, the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organiszation (PPAO) and Phuket Boat Lagoon on Friday (July 22).

Present for the occasion were PPAO Deputy President Thiwat Sidokbub, on behalf of Pae Sudsakorn Limited Partnership, along with Phuket Boat Lagoon Chairman Boon Yongsakul.

Also present were Phuket Bike Week Association President Amarin Saranyasakul and former president Wittaya Singkhala.

Iconic Thai rock singer Ad Carabao will be leading the motorcade, which will start at Phuket Check Point at the northern tip of the island and make its way 30 kilometres down the island to the main event site Phuket Boat Lagoon.

The event will also feature a fashion show of Thai fabrics presented by models and a grand dinner party where participants can bring their mothers, explained PPAO Deputy President Thiwat.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“There will be a concert celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Carabao band, and special collectibles on auction. Proceeds from this event will be given to Vachira Phuket Hospital to fund the purchase of a heart surgery machine,” he said.

The event is being held to commemorate the 90th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, on Aug 12. The auspicious birthday of Queen Sirikit, mother of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn (Rama X), is celebrated throughout the country as Mother’s Day.

“All children [sic] are invited to invite their mothers to come and sit on the back of the motorbikes to enjoy a ride on Mother’s Day this year, Aug 12, 2022,” Mr Thiwat said.

“Aug 12 and is also considered ‘National Thai Fabric Day’, so join us in conserving the arts and culture, and carry on and build on the heritage of Thai fabric wisdom,” he added.

People interested in joining the Ride For mom motorbike rally are asked to contact Phuket Bike Week Association at 076-352069 or 076-530356, visit the Facebook page: Ride For Mom.

