Phuket Bike Week set to return

PHUKET: Phuket Bike Week will return to Patong on April 28-30, bringing an estimated more than 5,000 big bikes and more than 30,000 tourists to the island, organisers have announced.

tourismpatong

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 April 2023, 09:58AM

The event is hoped to generate more than B300 million for the local economy, organisers said at a press launch held at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town on Saturday (Apr 8).

Present to announce the event were Wittaya Singkala, President of the Phuket Bike Week Association, along with Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod; Lertchai Wangtrakuldee, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office; and Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri.

Celebrating the event’s 27th anniversary, this year’s event will be held under the theme “Cowboy on the Beach” and be held at its traditional home of Loma Park on the Patong beachfront.

As usual, Bike Week will feature a host of activities and entertainment, including the popular big bike and classic car display, motorbike ‘beauty contests’ in various categories, a Rock Music Challenge, the Miss Phuket Bike Week 2023 contest, a cowboy/cowgirl costume contest, a tattoo contest and the well known sand sculpture contest, among many more activities.

Leading artists such as Carabao, Pong Hin Lek Fai, Job To Do and many other rock bands will be providing live stage show concerts.

There will also be exhibition booths for vendors of motorcycle accessories and local food booths, as well as CSR activities by bikers to promote safe driving and obeying traffic rules. Bikers will also take part in environmental activities to plant trees and raise money for various charities.

For full details of the event, visit PhuketBikeWeek.com