Phuket Bike Week program, bike convoy routes unveiled

PHUKET: The annual Phuket Bike Week festival is set to return to Phuket from May 13-15, with organisers anticipating around 2,000 bikes and 20,000 people taking part in the first event after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Various activities are scheduled, including a Mai Khao to Rawai big bike ride.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 May 2022, 03:51PM

Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over the meeting on May 6 unveiling more information about Phuket Bike Week 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over the meeting on May 6 unveiling more information about Phuket Bike Week 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over the meeting on May 6 unveiling more information about Phuket Bike Week 2022. Photo: PR Phuket

On May 6, Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong presided over an official meeting held to discuss preparation for the event, touted this year as the "New Normal Ride Together". Joining Mr Pichet were Rachadaporn Oin of Phuket Tourism and Sports Office, Wittaya Singkala of Phuket Bike Week Association, representatives of relevant government agencies and the private sector.

It was re-confirmed that the 26th Phuket Bike Week will take place at The PlayYard Phuket in Mai Khao. The organisers this time are focusing on demonstrating Phuket to be not only bike-friendly but also diverse in terms of tourism experiences, creative and willing to share cultural stories.

“Explore the impressions of the sea and the white sandy beaches of Phuket, including many important places of interest through the experience of traveling in an exclusive atmosphere,” said the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) in a report after the May 6 meeting.

BIKES, BOATS AND OTHER JOBS TO DO

Detailing the program, Phuket officials confirmed that the 2022 edition of the festival is going to feature many of its key attractions, including a custom motorcycle contest; a touring model and classic model contest; an exhibition of rare motorcycles; an American classic cars show.

Entertainment will include the Miss Phuket Bike Week Contest as well as live concerts including shows by Phuket Bike Week’s frequenter Ad Carabao and Job Banjob from Job2Do who is not that often associated with big bikes. Local celebrities Baowee and Tik Shiro have confirmed participation as well.

Visitors will also be able to shop for motorbike accessories and souvenirs as well as participate in parties and marine activities as the 2022 event will be held right on the shore. The marine part will include jetski, flyboard, SUP, wakeboard, surfing, banana-boat, and kayaking. Community activities such as beach clean-ups are also being planned.

The first PBW2022 Official Convoy Ride will take place on Saturday, May 14. The participants will depart from Tha Chatchai checkpoint at 4pm and head to The PlayYard. The 12-kilometer ride with proper police escort is going to take around 30 minutes.

The second Convoy Ride will take place on Sunday, 15 May. Escorted by police, big bikers will leave The PlayYard at 3pm and head south to Cape Promthep via Thepkrasattri Rd, bypass road, Chao Fa West Rd and Wiset Rd, passing the Heroines Monument, Central Phuket shopping mall, and Chalong Circle on their way. The 60-kilometer ride is expected to take 90 minutes.

“The objective of the festival is to promote the tourism business of Phuket province to make a big recovery and become strong again in the long run, as well as stimulate the island economy, increase income for the local community and encouraging motorcyclists to come together for various activities with social and environmental responsibility in mind,” PR Phuket said.

It is hoped that Phuket Bike Week 2022 will enjoy some 2,000 participating bikes and 20,000 guests from all over Thailand and abroad. Income for Phuket economy is estimated at B200 million.

To put it into perspective, in 2019 (the last pre-pandemic year) organisers claimed to host more than 5,000 vehicles and 50,000 participants, from Thailand and 30 other countries with projected revenue of at least B500 million. Yet, officials did not release any actual numbers after the event.