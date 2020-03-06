Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’

PHUKET: Phuket Bike Week 2020 has been postponed due to fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus spreading. The annual event was expected to see more than 5,000 vehicles and 50,000 participants arrive in Phuket for the event, generating a projected revenue of at least B500 million for the island.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 6 March 2020, 01:52PM

Phuket Bike Week 2020 has been cancelled. Image: Phuket Bike Week / Facebook

The was to be held on April 11-18, with major events held in Patong on April 11-13 and at Phuket Boat Lagoon on April 17-18.

“All plans for Phuket Bike Week have to be postponed for now because of the coronavirus situation. We have to be careful about the disease spreading,” Phuket Bike Week organiser Wittaya “Sumon” Singkalah confirmed to The Phuket News today (Mar 6).

“I don’t know when Phuket Bike Week will be held. I need to wait until this situation is better. Also my partners in Malaysia and Singapore need to wait,” he added.

More than 1,000 participants had already registered to join this year’s event, Mr Wittaya said.

“I have asked hotels in Patong and other places in Phuket to hold bookings for more than 3,000 rooms for the next three months. I will have to wait to see how the situation continues to before deciding whether we need to cancel those bookings,” he added.

“Each person who attends Phuket Bike Week tends to spend about B20,000 to B30,000 during their stay in Phuket. It is a very valuable event for Phuket province.

“This time is hard for everyone. We have to get through this situation together. I am worried how this will affect everyone,” Mr Wittaya said.

“I will post any updates on the official Phuket Bike Week website [click here] and Facebook page [click here],” he added.