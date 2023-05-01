Phuket Bike Week draws to a close

PHUKET: Phuket Bike Week drew to a close yesterday following a concert by legendary Thai rock band Carabao at Loma Park, Patong, on Saturday night (Apr 29).

patongtourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 1 May 2023, 11:01AM

Phuket Bike Week 2023, held under the theme “Cowboy on the Beach”, started on Friday. The three-day event was expected to see 5,000 big bikes brought to the island, and attract 30,000 tourists to Phuket altogether helping to generate B300 million for the local economy.

Phuket Vice Governor Danai Sunantarod presided over the official grand opening event on Saturday night, joined by Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri and a host of other VIPs and local officials.

This year marked the 27th anniversary of the annual event. In addition to concerts by leading artists such as Carabao, Pong Hin Lek Fai, Job To Do, among many others, the event featured the popular bike bike and classic car display, a Rock Music Challenge contest, the Miss Phuket Bike Week 2023 contest, a cowboy and cowgirl costume contest, a tattoo contest and a sand sculpture contest.

This year Bike week included a mass motorcycle ride from Tha Chatchai to Loma Park, and a ride from Patong to Phromthep Cape, Phuket’s southernmost point and popular sunset viewing area.

Among the CSR addition the event this year saw a helmet giveaway to encourage local motorbike riders to wear a helmet, and to obey traffic rules, at all times when on the move,