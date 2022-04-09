tengoku
Phuket Bike Week 2022

Phuket Bike Week 2022

Start From: Friday 13 May 2022, 11:00AM to Sunday 15 May 2022, 10:30PM

Welcome all riders and friends to 26th anniversary Phuket Bike Week 2022 " New normal ride together " May13-15, 2022 at The PlayYard Beach, Mai Khao, Phuket. www.phuketbikeweek.com

Address : The PlayYard Beach, Mai Khao, Phuket
http://www.phuketbikeweek.com

 

