Phuket Bike Week 2019 "World Ride Together", the Asian biggest motorcycle event, will celebrate the 25th anniversary on 12-20 April 2019. This event will be the large gathering of motorcyclists, expecting to draw over 5,000 motorcycles, 50,000 visitors from more than 30 countries to Phuket. The excitement will take place in Patong beach on 12 - 14 April 2019 and in Phuket Town (Phuket Boat Lagoon) on 19 - 20 April 2019.