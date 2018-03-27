PHUKET BIKE WEEK 2018 “WORLD Ride Together”, the legendary event in Asia, will celebrate the 24th anniversary on April 11-21, 2018. The excitement will take place in Patong Beach on April 11-14 and in Phuket Boat Lagoon on April 20-21. The event highlights include Motorcycle Exhibition & Grand Dinner, Miss Phuket Bike Week Competition, Custom Bike & Tattoo Contest, Bike Parades “Ride for Peace”, “Green Road” Prevent Global Warming, Music Festival & Party, Bike Accessories and Apparels.
Phuket Bike Week 2018
Start From: Wednesday 11 April 2018, 12:00PM
to Saturday 14 April 2018, 12:30AM