Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket big bike rider killed in collision

Phuket big bike rider killed in collision

PHUKET: The driver of a big bike involved in a crash with a saloon car in Srisoonthorn early today (Nov 1) has lost his life, officials have confirmed.

deathaccidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 November 2020, 12:43PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Wirachai Khonsophon, 24, originally from Ranong collided with a saloon car near a u-turn on the southbound section of Thepkrasattri Rd, in Ban Lipon, Moo 8, Srisoonthorn in the early hours today.

Lt Phattarakorn Phongphiboon of the Thalang Police together with Thalang Hospital ambulance and Kusoldharm rescue workers rushed to the scene at 0:50am.

On arrival they discovered the wreckage of a black Honda CBR 650R in the road and a damaged white Phuket-registered Toyota Altis which had mounted a nearby traffic island.

Mr Wirachai had suffered wounds on his neck and his right hand and both legs were broken.

His pulse was also very low so rescue workers immediately administered CPR then rushed him to Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, 52-year-old Miss Thammakorn Watchara-angsana, and her passenger Miss Somsri Triyasuth, 51, suffered minor injuries to their bodies.

Miss Thammakorn told police that she was driving home after selling clothes at the Loy Krathong event in Srisoonthorn. While she was u-turning, the big bike raced past at high speed and collided with her car.

Lt Phattharakorn explained at this stage police have not yet determined any charges as the investigation is still underway. Nearby CCTV footage will need to be checked and alcohol tests for both Mr Wirachai and Miss Thammakorn will need to be conducted by medical staff.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England to lockdown again as virus surges in Europe
Boy dies in Kathu pickup truck accident
Legendary British actor Sir Sean Connery dies
Phuket chamber lobbies for ‘special status’ boost
Phuket confirms two new Vice Governors
Court rejects detention of hospitalised protesters
Academics, politicians divided over path to unity
Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions
Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further
New Normal for Loy Krathong events
Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses
US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute
Another Phuket Vice Governor transferred
Patong, Karon to suffer week-long daily water outages
Prayut, Cabinet ministers to stay in Phuket overnight for mobile meeting

 

Phuket community
Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Haha good luck enforcing those, things won't change, here in Kathu everybody rides without helme...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions

Officials successfully did nothing and wasted low Covid19 numbers in European summertime to gain som...(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Oh yes RTP are really good at these Nazi moves, shame they don't enforce other laws like, drink ...(Read More)

Young cop made to publicly explain banner criticising bosses

As far I knew in the old day's the family of this bosses had to buy the job for them and than th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Asking the right questions

This is a boondoggle, get him out of Bangkok for a while away from the protesters and Nazi style Pol...(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Big Brother is active in Thailand- welcome to 1984....(Read More)

Police vow to detain three hospitalised protesters further

Very sad state of affairs here. ...(Read More)

US cuts tariff benefits for Thailand in pork dispute

Considering y'all have FOUR MORE YEARS of American Greatness coming, you should probably get acc...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

2. There was no 'amnesty' in Thailand. For an amnesty you have to fail and face a punishment...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

"Phuket Immigration officers told the foreigners that the ‘visa amnesty stamp’ had made the...(Read More)

 

Property in Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
AXA Insurance PCL
AVC Engineering
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
K9 Point
Kvik Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 