Phuket big bike rider killed in collision

PHUKET: The driver of a big bike involved in a crash with a saloon car in Srisoonthorn early today (Nov 1) has lost his life, officials have confirmed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 November 2020, 12:43PM

Wirachai Khonsophon, 24, originally from Ranong collided with a saloon car near a u-turn on the southbound section of Thepkrasattri Rd, in Ban Lipon, Moo 8, Srisoonthorn in the early hours today.

Lt Phattarakorn Phongphiboon of the Thalang Police together with Thalang Hospital ambulance and Kusoldharm rescue workers rushed to the scene at 0:50am.

On arrival they discovered the wreckage of a black Honda CBR 650R in the road and a damaged white Phuket-registered Toyota Altis which had mounted a nearby traffic island.

Mr Wirachai had suffered wounds on his neck and his right hand and both legs were broken.

His pulse was also very low so rescue workers immediately administered CPR then rushed him to Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, 52-year-old Miss Thammakorn Watchara-angsana, and her passenger Miss Somsri Triyasuth, 51, suffered minor injuries to their bodies.

Miss Thammakorn told police that she was driving home after selling clothes at the Loy Krathong event in Srisoonthorn. While she was u-turning, the big bike raced past at high speed and collided with her car.

Lt Phattharakorn explained at this stage police have not yet determined any charges as the investigation is still underway. Nearby CCTV footage will need to be checked and alcohol tests for both Mr Wirachai and Miss Thammakorn will need to be conducted by medical staff.