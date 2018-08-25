THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket big bike rider, 24, rear-ends ice delivery truck, dies at scene

PHUKET: A 24-year-old big bike rider died this morning after rear-ending an ice delivery truck parked on Thepkasattri Rd in Koh Kaew.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 August 2018, 10:52AM

The driver of the black Honda CB500, Ni-Tat Hophon, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ni-Tat Hophon, 24,crashed into the ice deliverty truch which was parked at the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4:15am today (Aug 25), Lt Anuwan Rauksayot of the Phuket City Police was notified of an accident in front of the PTT petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Koh Kaew where it was reported a big bike had collided with an ice delivery truck and that the driver of the bike was dead at the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene together with rescue workers to find a white Isuzu ice delivery truck parked at the side of the road.

The driver of the truck, Pornchai Sutiprapha, 42, was waiting at the scene.

Nearby was a black Honda CB500 lying in the road.

Central Phuket

The body of the bike rider, named by police as Ni-Tat Hophon, 24, was found close to the bike with severe wounds to his head.

Mr Ni-Tat was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

From initial investigations, police reported that Mr Ni-Tat was travelling towards Phuket Town and crashed into the rear of the ice truck which was parked at the side of the road while a passenger went to a local convenience store.

At present police believe that the accident was due to the negligence of the deceased. However, they will question the driver of the truck further to find the true cause of the accident.

 

 

