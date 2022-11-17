British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s bid to host Expo 2028 hots up

Phuket’s bid to host Expo 2028 hots up

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha further endorsed Phuket’s bid to host the World Specialised Expo 2028 when he opened the Thailand Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) exhibition on the sidelines of the Apec Summit in Bangkok yesterday (Nov 16).

tourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 November 2022, 03:07PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Prayut visited the Phuket Expo 2028 exhibition stand while also taking time to speak with student Nong Kanplu, who was selected from 63 others to serve as the young ambassador behind the drive.

Later in the day the exhibition stand was also visited by Anucha Nakasai, a Minister from Prayut’s office who also holds the role of chairman of the Apec Public Relations Subcommittee.

Mr Nakasai was joined by about 30 members of the media as he toured the BCG site and visited the Phuket Expo 2028 stand. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was also present at the opening.

A delegation of representatives from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in France are due to visit Phuket on Nov 28 to assess the island’s candidacy and suitability to host the event for a second time. They will be hosted by Dr Atchaka Sibunruang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), who will be joined by fellow executives from TCEB and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

The BIE delegation previously visited Phuket on July 28 when they were treated to tours in Phuket Town, local Phuket cuisine and a turtle-release at Nai Yang Beach.

QSI International School Phuket

Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host Expo 2028 is under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity” and aims to develop the country to become a comprehensive health destination. It is forecast to attract up to 7 million visitors from countries around the world, generating approximately B50 billion in income and should the bid prove successful then Phuket would become the first city in Asean to host a global expo.

The BIE delegation are scheduled to announce the winning bidder to host the event in June 2023.

Phuket’s bid to host the event was evident as far afield as New York City as a promotional campaign was showcased on digital advertising screens in the world-famous Times Square yesterday.

The Thailand BCG exhibition is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with relevant government and private agencies. It is an initiative running on the sidles of the Apec Summit which is currently taking place in Bangkok at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cannabis rules tweaked, Phuketian lottery winner, Parrot fish, World Cup loan? || November 17
Bangla weapons, drugs checks continue
Detainee’s tale of torture under Russians in Kherson
Local man wins B12mn on lottery
Cannabis Regulations Update: Grow-er not a Show-er
Phuket Chinese Consul bids farewell
Restaurants caught selling parrotfish
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla testing continues, New Medical Visa, Floods prompt traffic woes || November 16
Power outage to affect Rawai area
Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail
Oman Air lands in Phuket
Bangla staff drug tests target touts
Trump launches 2024 White House bid
Tourism ministry seeks B8.7bn ‘booster shot’
Apec protesters warned to stay away

 

Phuket community
Officials look to reopen Patong Hill to uphill traffic ‘within days’

No 'golden road' money in that @Kamala Pete- that's the problem even though it is the be...(Read More)

Local man wins B12mn on lottery

Good luck to him- he'll certainly find who his real friends are! Looks like it was a very fortui...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

@JohnC, About (still?) missing persons, I am sure all westerners who went missing during Tsunami a...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

...And, what a nonsense photo self kick show. Greater nonsense than that MoU thing, tssss, only in ...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

Mr Boontham's call for 'confidence' in Thai tsunami-warning system is laughable seen the...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

If they do these drugs tests/weapon checks at Phuket Airport, all tourist transport to/from airport ...(Read More)

Apec protesters warned to stay away

The Thai army stand by with tanks, amoured cars, the Thai navy with gun boats on the river against T...(Read More)

Bangla staff drug tests target touts

I hope the tuk tuk mafia are high on the list of those to be tested. While doing that thoroughly che...(Read More)

Mission to deploy tsunami-warning buoys sets sail

Approaching the 18th anniversary of the tsunami you would think those listed as "missing" ...(Read More)

Patong Hill reopens to restricted traffic after flash flood hits Phuket

Sorry Kurt, no Thai can manage this. You probably have to volunteer !...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 