Phuket’s bid to host Expo 2028 hots up

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha further endorsed Phuket’s bid to host the World Specialised Expo 2028 when he opened the Thailand Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) exhibition on the sidelines of the Apec Summit in Bangkok yesterday (Nov 16).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 17 November 2022, 03:07PM

Prayut visited the Phuket Expo 2028 exhibition stand while also taking time to speak with student Nong Kanplu, who was selected from 63 others to serve as the young ambassador behind the drive.

Later in the day the exhibition stand was also visited by Anucha Nakasai, a Minister from Prayut’s office who also holds the role of chairman of the Apec Public Relations Subcommittee.

Mr Nakasai was joined by about 30 members of the media as he toured the BCG site and visited the Phuket Expo 2028 stand. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew was also present at the opening.

A delegation of representatives from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in France are due to visit Phuket on Nov 28 to assess the island’s candidacy and suitability to host the event for a second time. They will be hosted by Dr Atchaka Sibunruang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), who will be joined by fellow executives from TCEB and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

The BIE delegation previously visited Phuket on July 28 when they were treated to tours in Phuket Town, local Phuket cuisine and a turtle-release at Nai Yang Beach.

Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host Expo 2028 is under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity” and aims to develop the country to become a comprehensive health destination. It is forecast to attract up to 7 million visitors from countries around the world, generating approximately B50 billion in income and should the bid prove successful then Phuket would become the first city in Asean to host a global expo.

The BIE delegation are scheduled to announce the winning bidder to host the event in June 2023.

Phuket’s bid to host the event was evident as far afield as New York City as a promotional campaign was showcased on digital advertising screens in the world-famous Times Square yesterday.

The Thailand BCG exhibition is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with relevant government and private agencies. It is an initiative running on the sidles of the Apec Summit which is currently taking place in Bangkok at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.